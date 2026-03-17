EDITORIAL | Apartheid-era victims deserve justice

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In the pursuit of justice, post-apartheid administrations have too often found themselves on the wrong side of history.

It took litigation and a court order to force the Jacob Zuma administration to probe allegations of corruption in the procurement of weapons for South Africa’s armed forces. The inquiry, which was challenged in courts, found no wrongdoing though two ANC members were convicted by courts.

Zuma would also drag his feet in appointing a judicial commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture and corruption.

And then there is the work of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC). The TRC recommended that those who failed to receive amnesty should be prosecuted. These were from the side of the liberation struggle, as well as the apartheid regime. Attempts to prosecute these cases failed.

Frustrated by lack of justice, family members of victims launched lawsuits, including calling for a judicial commission of inquiry into the delays in prosecution. After years of stalling its establishment, President Cyril Ramaphosa named retired Constitutional Court justice Sisi Khampepe to chair the inquiry.

The inquiry, which will likely miss its mid-2026 deadline, has faced numerous challenges. Zuma and Thabo Mbeki, his predecessor, want Khampepe to recuse herself because of her role as a TRC commissioner. She has dismissed their recusal application. Now they have approached the court to force her to stand down.

Bizarrely, it has emerged in court papers that Ramaphosa tried, and failed, to strong-arm Khampepe into quitting the commission. When this failed he filed an affidavit saying that he wouldn’t oppose a court order instructing Khampepe to stand down.

This affidavit is deeply troubling. It suggests that Ramaphosa and his advisers failed to apply their minds in picking Khampepe to chair the commission. They now claim they overlooked the possible conflict of interest when considering her appointment.

Ramaphosa’s intervention is insensitive to victims’ families and puts him on the side of Zuma and Mbeki. The two are likely to be called as witnesses in the inquiry. Damning allegations have already been levelled against Mbeki.

Though the legal process hasn’t halted proceedings, a recusal order will invariably pause the process and cast doubts on the testimonies heard to date.

Further delays in the commission’s work will be detrimental to the search for justice and add further trauma to long-suffering relatives. Over the weekend, distressed families of the victims, including human settlement minister Thembi Simelane, expressed their disappointment. They also made clear they want the inquiry to proceed.

There are other implications to the delays. Simelane, formerly justice minister, lost her sister at the hands of the apartheid regime. On Sunday, she told the media that eight of her family members who were potential witnesses to prosecution were no longer alive.

This probably applies to other victims’ families. Those who are still alive are old and their memory of events could be foggy.

It remains unclear why Ramaphosa elected to change his mind at this late stage. Still, his intervention makes the commission’s work difficult. It raises questions about whether he will accept its findings and implement its recommendations at the end of its work. Or if the president will grant Khampepe further extensions.

Delays mean more money to keep the commission going at the expense of the taxpayer. They fuel speculation that the powers-that-be don’t want the commission to succeed.

The courts must prioritise the victims’ call for justice.