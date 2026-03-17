LETTER | Army’s township deployment exposes police failure

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The deployment of the South African National Defence Force to the townships is a win for vulnerable communities in the short term, but a painful indicator that our police force is unable to deliver on its mandate.

While rampant, the crime rate in these “hotspots” is not necessarily above the pay grade of members of the South African Police Service (SAPS); it does point to their incompetence.

The crime pandemic in communities across Gauteng, the Free State and the North West should not have been left unattended for so long. Yet continued procrastination in delivering on the police mandate finds individuals trained for international warfare policing township gangsters.

Considering the allegations made by the likes of Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and the findings of the subsequent Madlanga commission to date, it is hard not to perceive the SAPS’ ailments as self-inflicted.

For that reason I believe the alleged discord between SANDF and SAPS members on the ground is justified; why must a police officer exist if a soldier will be deployed to do the work anyway?

If the deployment of troops over the coming year indeed succeeds in curbing crime in the affected areas, the government may need to restructure the SAPS, as it would mean it is incapable of delivering security services in its current state.

Tisetso Tsukudu

Johannesburg

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businessday.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​