LETTER | Disgraced minister’s new role raises questions about ANC’s integrity

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Nobuhle Nkabane, the new deputy chief whip of the ANC’s parliamentary caucus.

Disgraced former higher education minister Nobuhle Nkabane has been appointed deputy chief whip of the ANC’s parliamentary caucus.

President Cyril Ramaphosa axed Nkabane in July after allegations that she appointed ANC-linked politicians and associates as Seta board chairpersons and misled parliament by denying that she had done so.

Whatever happened to Ramaphosa’s much promised “step aside” rule? Not only has this ANC minister not been made to step aside, but the party has actually promoted her to an internal disciplinarian position.

It is yet another example of Ramaphosa’s ineptitude, dishonesty and ineffectiveness. And of the deep rot within the ANC. But local elections are coming.

Mark Lowe

Durban

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