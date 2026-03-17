LETTER | Shareholder primacy trumps value creation

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The ultimate power in a company resides with the shareholders, who provide the investment and own the company, writes the author. Picture: 123RF/GOPIXA

One thing Annamarie van der Merwe got right in her disagreement with Piet Viljoen (“Why SA can’t afford to return to shareholder primacy”, March 13) is that what seems to be a semantic disagreement between them actually goes to the heart of what the aim of business is.

Viljoen believes the board’s proper business is creating value for shareholders. Van der Merwe says it is creating value for the company and her implication — that the wellbeing of the company may not coincide with the wellbeing of shareholders — may surprise many people.

She clarifies her belief with this extraordinary statement: “Shareholder value is a consequence of good governance, not its purpose”. So can we imagine a meeting in which the board says, “We propose this course of action, which is in accordance with good governance, but we have no idea if it will make money for the company”? I wonder how long those directors will last.

The ultimate power in a company resides with the shareholders, who provide the investment and own the company. Not the directors, who serve at the shareholders’ pleasure. And certainly not with outside bodies, many of which have never run a company in their lives, lecturing companies on how and where they have an “ethical” duty to deliver long-term social benefits at the expense of current profits.

Behaving decently and generously to employees, customers and communities may well add to the company’s value and encourage ethical people to invest in it. Equally, there are thousands of successful companies worldwide that treat their employees badly, sell crappy goods to customers, have no interest in helping society and are pumping out profits.

It may offend our ethics, and (God forbid) not be in accordance with King Commission views on good governance, but their shareholders are very happy with the ensuing “value creation”.

Jonathan Schrire

Via email

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