NEWS FROM THE FUTURE | Don’t drive your Cybertruck — rent its brain and battery instead

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Dateline: March 12 2029

The new Cybertruck has impressive specs. Like 0-100km/h in a few seconds. And a range of 900km. But those aren’t the important ones, because I’m not driving it. Well, hardly ever.

That’s because of three other numbers: $75,000 (the price), 140kWh (the battery), and 4,500 TOPS (the neural engine).

That’s the equivalent of 10 Powerwalls and one H200 AI chip — at half the price. Plus you get a fantastic all-wheel-drive car free. And because it connects directly to my solar system, it charges for free all day and powers my home all night.

So, it’s too valuable to drive around and maybe get caught in a crash. Rather, it sits in the garage running inference requests from AI agents. It’s part of Tesla Cloud, connected via Starlink, so it’s always on. A mini AI factory. Electrons in, intelligence out.

I’ve got another car. For driving. Well, it drives itself, but you know what I mean. And the Cybertruck pays for both, because it’s never idle. These days, the demand for intelligence is infinite. And my other car does duty as a robotaxi when I’m not using it.

They used to say the smartest device you’ll ever own will be your car, and they were right. And with vehicle-to-grid integration, your electric car becomes part of the energy internet too.

Now the smart thing to do is to rent your truck’s AI and electric power to the networks — and never drive it. / First published in Mindbullets, March 12 2026.

I used to drive a supercomputer

Now my car runs my startup banking business

Dateline: July 21 2026

Electric cars have come a long way, and because they can virtually drive themselves, they’re packed with computer chips and smart software that makes the typical model more powerful than 350 laptops. And they’ve got hyper cloud connectivity to boot.

When I was a freelance consultant and expected to commute to clients, my office was the trunk of my car, which was where I kept essential paperwork and the audio-visual kit for keynotes. Now my office is in the garage, and so is my supercomputer car, which runs my digital business, with power to spare.

It was pure serendipity, but the graphics chips that are needed for smart cameras and sensors, image recognition and machine learning are the same hardware used in crypto mining rigs and for AI-enabled fintech work.

And because the auto companies put so much effort into perfecting self-driving, you’re getting a connected supercomputer at bargain basement prices. With our Tesla solar roof and the car’s awesome battery capacity, there’s always enough juice to run the business 24/7.

Access to virtual servers in the cloud is great when you’re getting started, but it’s no substitute for ownership of your own supersmart system when you want to dominate your niche. I’ve got direct access to the programming and can change things in real time; if I need to relocate in case of an emergency, the whole thing is mobile and ready to go. And when my cofounders join me for a working lunch, we’ve got a complete data centre parked in the driveway. Almost for free.

Remote working has become the norm, so I’ve co-opted my spouse’s car as a backup unit — a complete mirror site — to guarantee zero downtime or business interruption. And if he does need to go somewhere or drop off the kids, there’s always Uber.

Why drive a supercomputer when you can use it to run your business instead? / First published in Mindbullets on July 21 2021.

• Despite appearances to the contrary, Futureworld cannot and does not predict the future. The Mindbullets scenarios are fictitious and designed purely to explore possible futures and challenge and stimulate strategic thinking.