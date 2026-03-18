ERNST VAN BILJON | Export collaboration, SA’s new competitive advantage

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

South African exporters face a familiar dilemma. Individually, many are highly capable. Collectively, they struggle to compete at the scale and efficiency demanded by global markets. High logistics costs, fragmented shipment volumes and infrastructure bottlenecks often erode competitiveness long before products reach international buyers.

In a world where reliability, volume and price consistency increasingly determine success, competing alone is no longer always the strongest strategy. A recent regulatory shift may offer South African exporters a new and unexpected advantage: the ability to collaborate.

The department of trade, industry & competition, led by minister Parks Tau, has introduced a new export block-exemption under the Competition Act. It allows companies that compete fiercely at home to work together when pursuing international opportunities. On the surface, it may sound like a minor regulatory adjustment. In practice, it signals something far more strategic: in an unpredictable global environment, success increasingly depends not just on product quality, but on scale, co-ordination and supply chain efficiency.

For decades competition law has rightly prevented companies from co-ordinating in ways that could distort domestic markets. But export markets play by different rules. International buyers demand dependable volumes, consistent quality and predictable pricing. Fragmented exporters — particularly those dealing with high logistics costs and infrastructure constraints — often struggle to meet these expectations. Collaboration is not about weakening competition at home; it’s about strengthening competitiveness abroad.

The new block exemption marks a decisive break from traditional competition policy. It explicitly creates space for horizontal collaboration, enabling companies at the same level of the supply chain, often direct competitors, to work together to boost export performance. While the concept itself is not entirely new — supply chain practitioners have long understood the power of co-ordinated logistics — South Africa’s previous experiments, decades ago, faced legal and behavioural barriers.

In the mid-1990s I was involved in early discussions that led to the Eastern Cape Automotive Cluster. The goal was simple but ambitious: competing assemblers and suppliers collaborating on shared supply chain challenges, from import logistics to export flows and infrastructure. On paper the benefits were evident: co-ordinated shipping schedules, consolidated exports and joint engagement with logistics providers could have cut costs and boosted global competitiveness. Yet the initiative stalled. The obstacle was not technical but human: trust was fragile, governance unclear and the legal framework offered little certainty that collaboration was allowed. Many of the potential efficiencies never materialised.

The new block-exemption removes one of the biggest barriers: legal uncertainty. Companies now have the regulatory clarity to explore collaborative export initiatives without automatically triggering competition concerns. The potential impact is significant. Across agriculture, agro-processing and manufacturing, exporters face common hurdles: high logistics costs, fragmented shipments, limited cold chain access and weak bargaining power with international buyers.

The new block-exemption removes one of the biggest barriers: legal uncertainty. Companies now have the regulatory clarity to explore collaborative export initiatives without automatically triggering competition concerns.

By working together firms can consolidate shipments, co-ordinate container use and shipping schedules, negotiate better freight rates and invest jointly in infrastructure. They can also pool resources for market research, establish shared distribution channels abroad and collaborate on international compliance or unified branding — all strengthening South Africa’s competitiveness and reputation in global markets.

Consider the possibilities: fruit exporters co-ordinating container use and shipping schedules could cut empty space and slash transport costs. Manufacturers entering new markets could pool resources for market research or create shared distribution networks abroad. Agro-processors could join forces on international compliance or unified branding, boosting the global reputation of South African products.

In global trade, scale and reliability are everything, and horizontal collaboration is the key to delivering both. Yet seizing this opportunity requires attention to practical challenges. Collaboration demands strong governance, with clear rules for sharing information, decision-making and distinguishing co-operation from domestic competition.

Trust is critical: firms that compete at home need neutral platforms — export councils, industry clusters or third-party logistics providers — to work together abroad without compromising their strategic positions. Execution matters as much as intent. Shared logistics platforms, co-ordinated planning and joint infrastructure investment must be disciplined, with clear leadership and measurable objectives, or initiatives risk becoming discussion forums rather than efficiency drivers.

Regulatory oversight also remains essential: the exemption allows co-operation but does not permit price fixing, market allocation or other anticompetitive domestic practices, making engagement with the Competition Commission crucial.

The broader message is therefore that global trade is becoming more complex, and South Africa’s export competitiveness will increasingly hinge on co-ordination rather than isolated rivalry. The new framework offers a powerful tool to unlock that potential, but success will depend on industry leaders, export councils and logistics providers stepping up, recognising that on the world stage South African exporters are ultimately on the same team.

• Dr Van Biljon is head lecturer: supply chain management at IMM Graduate School.