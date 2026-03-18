HEATH MUCHENA | Create a buffer now that oil’s war premium is back

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The author says if you are trying to stay financially functional during an oil-and-shipping shock, think less about prediction and more about resilience. Picture: 123RF

The first sign of a Middle East shock is rarely a headline about inflation. It is a chart of oil prices that suddenly looks like a heart monitor.

Two weeks ago traders woke up to something closer to a wartime market than a macro cycle: crude jumping sharply as conflict involving Iran upended shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a chokepoint that normally handles roughly a fifth of global oil flows.

The mechanics are straightforward. The consequences are not. Oil is not only fuel — it is the hidden input in your grocery bill, your online delivery and the price of keeping the lights on when the grid is shaky. When the Gulf gets dangerous, shipping gets expensive, insurers get nervous and import-dependent countries feel the pain first and longest.

Shipping problem

Tankers have been damaged, seafarers killed and scores of vessels stranded as shipowners hesitate to enter the Gulf and insurers move to cancel war-risk coverage in the region, with knock-on effects for freight costs. In practical terms, that is how “geopolitics” becomes “prices are up again”.

Even before any physical shortage hits shelves, the supply chain can seize. Ships wait. Routes change. Premiums rise. The cost gets passed along, one invoice at a time. And because energy and freight sit at the base of almost everything, the shock can spill into broader inflation expectations.

Meanwhile, policymakers and producers can only do so much. Opec+ can add barrels at the margin, but when the market is pricing a chokepoint disruption, the bigger variable is duration: how long flows stay constrained and how long insurers and shipowners treat the Gulf as a war zone. That uncertainty is what keeps oil elevated for longer than households can tolerate.

Currency hit

For millions of people, the more brutal damage is not the oil price itself. It is what oil does to currencies. When fuel and imports are priced globally, the dollar strengthens in the local imagination even when it does not strengthen on a Bloomberg terminal. People begin measuring their lives in “how much it costs in dollars”, not “how much it costs in my currency”. That is when a price shock becomes a trust shock.

This is where crypto’s most practical use case expands: stablecoins, the digital version of the dollar people reach for when local money starts to feel like a melting ice cube.

A Reuters-backed survey this month found strong stablecoin ownership and intent to increase holdings in Nigeria and South Africa, with many respondents preferring stablecoin payments over local currency in certain contexts. That aligns with broader on-chain research showing stablecoins and bitcoin being used as practical tools in regions facing monetary stress and high remittance friction.

None of this is a magic shield. Stablecoins carry issuer and regulatory risks. Bitcoin is volatile. But in a world where conflict can scramble shipping and squeeze currencies overnight, the appeal of “portable, global, 24/7 money rails” becomes less ideological and more like adult risk management.

If you are trying to stay financially functional during an oil and shipping shock, think less about prediction and more about resilience.

A simple framework:

Bitcoin: Long-term, non-sovereign savings layer. Volatile, yes, but globally liquid and outside any one country’s policy box.

Stablecoins: a “digital dollar buffer” for flexibility, remittances and short-term defence of purchasing power when currencies wobble.

Short-duration liquidity: cash flow protection so you are not forced to sell assets in a panic week.

Options can reduce ruin risk when volatility spikes, if you size properly and understand collateral. Protective puts are essentially insurance; covered calls can generate premium but cap upside.

This is not a get-rich scheme. It is damage control, because when Hormuz risk returns the world does not only pay more for oil. It pays more for everything.

• Muchena is founder of Proudly Associated and author of ‘Artificial Intelligence Applied’ and ‘Tokenized Trillions’.