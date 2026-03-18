JOHN DLUDLU | What is SA talking about?

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“What are the key conversations in South Africa right now?” asked this writer’s former colleague and thoughtful friend in a lunch catch-up.

“Tactical. Not strategic. I had hoped we would be having a conversation about the future of our country through the national dialogue. It is not happening,” I replied.

The lunch turned more depressing but spirited, and pivoted towards “what comes after the ANC?”

To all intents and purposes the dialogue, initially proposed by former president Thabo Mbeki and politician-turned-business person Mcebisi Jonas, appears dead after its false start six months ago.

Last August the government ran roughshod over proposals by the legacy foundations of prominent South Africans — including Desmond and Leah Tutu, Thabo Mbeki, FW de Klerk and Steve Biko — that the launch convention needed to be postponed because of poor planning and preparations. The event, which was subsequently boycotted by the legacy foundations, went ahead regardless.

In the past few months significant events have taken place. But none of these has anything to do with the future of this country. Yet, two are at least worth noting.

The ANC-led administration has finally agreed to probe what really happened to the cases the Truth & Reconciliation Commission (TRC) recommended should be prosecuted. The cases related to people who applied for amnesty but did not receive it from the commission.

Jacob Zuma and Mbeki have asked the chair of the judicial commission, former Constitutional Court justice Sisi Khampepe, to recuse herself due to an apparent conflict of interest related to her role in the TRC.

Lately, President Cyril Ramaphosa, who appointed Khampepe, filed an affidavit saying he wouldn’t oppose her recusal by a law court. He claims he is now concerned about the judge’s impartiality. This commission’s outcome and recommendations are material towards crafting a future for this country after 30 years.

Second, but not less disturbing, talk of the national dialogue has all but died down after the debacle of the launch convention, though a few weeks ago an inaugural meeting of the steering committee of the dialogue was held and publicised.

After the colossal failure of the launch, the legacy foundations met organisers and had fruitful deliberations. Yet nothing has come of it. To be clear, under ordinary circumstances the dialogue ought to have been organised and run by the people’s representatives, the National Assembly.

But parliament hasn’t covered itself in glory. For a good part of its post-apartheid existence it has operated as an extension of the executive arm of the government. The latter’s role has been merely administrative. Only a conspiracy of circumstances and events — including court judgments and it feebly developing something of a spine — has woken it from its slumber.

The ANC has no interest in an independent parliament. The party system protects its interests, but not those of ordinary South Africans, who have borne the brunt of its three-decade misgovernance.

The finance minister recently announced measures to free it up from the grip of the executive it is supposed to oversee, alongside the creation of a new oversight committee for the presidency. The committee has yet to be constituted. Last week’s appointment of disgraced former higher education minister Nobuhle Nkabane as the ANC’s deputy chief whip is hardly inspiring.

Only time will tell how stiff parliament’s spine is after all these measures. The ANC has no interest in an independent parliament. The party system protects its interests, but not those of ordinary South Africans, who have borne the brunt of its three-decade misgovernance.

Still, South Africans deserve better. In no time the government of national unity (GNU) ― for which Ramaphosa deserves credit — will run out of its utility. After his party failed to garner more than 50% of votes in the 2024 general election he adeptly cobbled together what is now known as the GNU.

Despite this GNU idea not being fully endorsed by his party, it has held up, seemingly against all odds, with the help of Band-Aids supplied by the private sector. Business has, in effect, propped Ramaphosa up by taking over the job of fixing the government’s failures.

Like everything else, this effective extra tax on the private sector has its limits. At a certain point stakeholders will see it for what it is: an unfair tax. Meanwhile, the national dialogue has apparently been swept under the carpet.

And who could argue that the dialogue is more important than celebrating 30 years of the constitution; and who is mad enough to think the 50th anniversary of the June 16 Soweto uprising is less important than the national dialogue?

But again, these are tactical questions for lunch and dinner conversations. None of them answers the question of what comes after the ANC.

• Dludlu, a former editor of Sowetan, is CEO of the Small Business Institute.