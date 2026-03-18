LETTER | Academic excellence knows no borders

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Your editorial opinion (“Parliament has better things to do than start a witch-hunt over foreign academics”, March 18) refers.

The very term “university” indicates a community of scholars, teachers and students with knowledge and learning being the key elements, not nationality.

Universities in most parts of the world place themselves as successors to the great medieval universities such as Bologna, Paris and Oxford, and they attracted scholars and students from all over Europe. Learning was prioritised and cosmopolitism and cultural and intellectual exchange were knowledge generators.

A great university seeks, or should seek, to attract the best talent from wherever. This could only be to the country’s benefit, and is also likely to stimulate economic growth.

It appears some members of parliament want to shut out exposure to knowledge if it does not conform to certain ethno-nationalistic preconditions.

No doubt this is part of “decolonising the university”. Burning books might be the next suggestion.

Francois Theron

Via Business Day online

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