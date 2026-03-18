LETTER | BEE’s steep economic cost

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Much ink has been spilt on the mooted R1-trillion cumulative empowerment funds funnelled into the hands of a mere 100 top cadres.

Of course, this wealth transfer would have been widely dispersed further down the cadre food chain.

While this number is in the ballpark, it by no means tells the full story. The IMF estimates that the economic cost of empowerment can be expressed as 2.5% of South Africa’s annual GDP. Taking current numbers, this is a loss of output of about R200bn.

Assuming the same proportional loss annually since 1994, we can multiply R200bn by 30 to derive the total post-liberation loss of output of R6-trillion in rand now. It is slightly less than one year’s GDP.

What this means is that the “gain” to the cadres and their beneficiaries has been bought at a horribly high price — the R1-trillion gain to date has cost South Africans six times as much.

The cost to the economy (and hence employment) due to the inefficiencies, loss of investment and corruption engendered by BEE is thus far greater than the putative benefit.

These are approximate figures, not a value judgement regarding the wisdom or otherwise of South Africa’s empowerment policies. However, we need to consider the data to formulate future policy.

Willem Cronje

Cape Town

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