LETTER | TRC justice delayed is justice denied

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The inquiry into the stalled cases of the Truth & Reconciliation Commission (TRC) must proceed without further political interference. For decades, families of victims have waited for justice, and South Africa cannot afford another delay.

Recommendations were made to the government as far back as 2003 after the work of the TRC, yet little has been done to act on them. Many apartheid-era cases identified by the commission were not properly investigated or prosecuted. As a result, families continue to live without answers or closure.

Successive administrations under the Thabo Mbeki and Jacob Zuma presidencies failed to ensure that these cases were pursued with the gravity they deserve. Now there are growing concerns that the administration under Cyril Ramaphosa may allow further delays that could undermine the inquiry.

Millions of rand of public funds have already been spent on this process over the past nine months. Halting or weakening the commission at this stage would only reinforce the perception that political tactics are being used to delay accountability once again.

The families of victims deserve justice. South Africa deserves the truth. The inquiry must be allowed to proceed and complete its work without obstruction.

Tsepo Mhlongo

Orlando East

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