MARNA ROOS | From greylist to greyed out

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South Africa has been off the Financial Action Task Force’s greylist for just over four months, and now we risk hitting a different, perhaps more worrying, kind of greyish trap: being “greyed out” of the global Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (Swift) payments network.

The issues around the looming November 2026 deadline essentially boil down to addressing why it’s so easy to hide a money-laundering operation as a Centurion pie shop in South Africa. In November the legacy “unstructured” messages that have carried cross-border payments for decades will be retired globally. In their place, a new, rigid digital dialect takes over: ISO 20022.

South Africa faces a bit more of a struggle to meet the deadline and avoid being excluded from the international financial conversation because our data is too “messy” to be understood by the world’s digital gatekeepers. If we miss the November deadline the consequences are binary. Payments will fail. Not because the money isn’t there, but because the “envelope” it is sent in cannot be read by the recipient.

What ISO 20022 demands

ISO 20022 is essentially a transition from the “MT” (message text) to the “MX” (message XML) format. In the old system, an address was often just a blob of text. However, it wasn’t laziness that brought about these strings of text. At the time it made sense and increased efficiency in systems that needed to consolidate data into a macro view. However, in the new system every element must be parsed into specific, digital fields.

Businesses in South Africa have long been diligently assembling proofs of residence for Financial Intelligence Centre Act compliance, but those addresses were generally saved to databases in a way ISO 20022 doesn’t cater for.

In many ways what ISO 20022 doesn’t cater for in a South African context are smart workarounds that our address capturing processes innovatively used to navigate a complex landscape of locations over the years. In other ways ISO 20022 simply doesn’t cater to the physical geospatial uniqueness of a country as vibrant on maps as it is in culture. Our data does need to change though — for our own benefit.

The architecture of a local mess

To a global banking system designed in Zurich or London an address is a simple set of boxes: street number, street name, suburb, city, postal code. But South Africa does not fit into simple boxes. Our landscape is a complex mosaic of at least 14 distinct address types. We have traditional suburban streets, but we also have smallholdings and informal settlements that, through the decades, have either been swallowed or birthed by urban sprawl. For instance, it is not uncommon to find a multi-million rand business or a huge church complex sitting on land still legally registered as a farm portion.

Informal settlements have unique numbering systems, while sectional title units in large complexes have physical entrances three streets away from the registered office. Our postal code system adds another layer of friction. In many parts of the world a postal code is a pinpoint. In South Africa it is more like a suggestion. There are cases where a single postal code covers 49 individual and vastly different suburbs, or where a single code covers a small area containing a wealthy financial hub and an informal settlement.

If an international bank sees a high-value transaction originating from a code it associates with a “high-risk” informal area, the red flags go up immediately. If too many seemingly wildly different areas share a single postal code, eyebrows in other parts of the world may, understandably so, be raised too.

The blueprint for precision

The path to compliance is not as difficult as it may see. It does not require a total overhaul of national infrastructure; it requires a commitment to data integrity. The goal by the end of this year is to move away from the hybrid model (which had a mandated deadline for compliance of November last year) and ensure that even the most “unstructured” South African location can be translated into a format a computer in Frankfurt can validate in milliseconds.

Achieving this requires a “single version of the truth”. While the South African public sector has made tremendous strides given the complexities at hand, our data remains siloed across hundreds of different entities.

The organisations that will navigate the 2026 transition most successfully are those treating an address not as a mere location, but as a strategic financial asset. This requires a translator — an architecture that can take those 14 different address types and map them to the South African Bureau of Standards requirements.

The work of building this architecture involves the meticulous curation of data from more thanr 300 different sources, verified through robust confidence scoring. This level of certification is what turns a “dot on a map” into a piece of verified financial intelligence. When an organisation’s data is certified to these standards, the risk of a regulatory red flag or a rejected payment drops significantly. It allows us to prove to the world that while our geography may be complex, our financial integrity is absolute.

We have less than nine months to ensure the players in the orchestra of South African data are finally all playing the same tune. The hard wall of November 2026 is coming, and in the new language of global money there is no room for translation errors.

Roos is senior client consultant at geospatial information science company AfriGIS.