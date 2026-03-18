PEMMY MAJODINA | Water is life. Corruption steals it

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When corruption infiltrates the water sector not only does it distort procurement processes or inflate invoices, it also dries up taps, delays infrastructure, contaminates rivers and erodes public trust, writes the author. Picture: Werner Hills

When corruption infiltrates the water sector it does far more than distort procurement processes or inflate invoices. It dries up taps, delays critical infrastructure projects, contaminates rivers and steadily erodes public trust. In a water-scarce country like South Africa, corruption is not victimless crime. It represents a direct assault on human dignity and national development.

This powerful sentiment echoed throughout the venue last week as we officially launched the Water Sector Anti-Corruption Forum (WSACF) in partnership with the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) — a decisive, multi-stakeholder platform dedicated to rooting out graft, strengthening co-ordination across the government, law enforcement, civil society and private sector, and safeguarding one of our nation’s most precious and vulnerable resources: water itself.

When corruption infiltrates the water sector not only does it distort procurement processes or inflate invoices, it also dries up taps, delays infrastructure, contaminates rivers and erodes public trust. In a water-scarce country such as South Africa, corruption is not a victimless crime, it is a direct assault on human dignity and development. This is the sentiment that reverberated throughout the venue when we launched the forum.

This initiative follows a corruption vulnerability risk assessment conducted by the SIU in consultation with relevant stakeholders, which identified the water sector as particularly exposed to incidents of fraud and corruption. That finding demands decisive action.

In a water-scarce country such as South Africa, corruption is not a victimless crime, it is a direct assault on human dignity and development.

The establishment of the WSACF is rooted in the National Anti-Corruption Strategy, which calls for a whole-of-society approach to fighting corruption. Experience has shown that anticorruption forums in vulnerable sectors provide effective platforms for mobilising inclusive participation across the public sector, civil society, regulators, private enterprise, academia, organised labour and traditional and religious leaders. Corruption thrives in isolation; it is defeated through collective resolve.

The WSACF is therefore not a symbolic structure. It is a strategic intervention designed to develop tailored, measurable solutions to address corruption risks across the water value chain. It is aligned to the water & sanitation department’s anti-corruption strategy, which emphasises prevention, detection, enforcement and institutional integrity. It advances the vision of the National Development Plan 2030 for a capable and ethical developmental state and reinforces our commitment to sustainable development goal 6 — ensuring access to clean water and sanitation for all.

Corruption in the water sector manifests in multiple and deeply damaging ways. It appears in inflated infrastructure contracts, collusive tender processes and manipulation of supply chains. It surfaces in the diversion of funds meant for maintenance, leading to the deterioration of treatment works and pipelines. It is evident in criminal networks that extort contractors, disrupt construction sites and delay strategic bulk water projects. It is reflected in illegal connections and water losses that weaken municipal finances and compromise sustainability.

Each of these acts has tangible consequences. When a dam project is stalled by corruption-related litigation or intimidation, communities wait longer for relief. When funds for refurbishment are misappropriated, wastewater plants fail and rivers are polluted. When procurement is compromised, infrastructure quality suffers and long-term costs escalate. Corruption, in this context, is not merely financial misconduct — it is a threat to water security itself.

South Africa already faces structural constraints: limited rainfall, climate variability, ageing infrastructure and rising demand. We cannot afford to compound these realities with governance failures. Every rand lost to corruption is a rand not spent on fixing leaks, expanding supply schemes or protecting our freshwater ecosystems.

The government’s commitment to fighting corruption is steadfast and demonstrable. The SIU continues to investigate maladministration and recover public funds, with billions of rand already returned to the state across sectors. Strengthened consequence management, improved co-ordination between investigative bodies and enhanced oversight mechanisms reflect a state increasingly determined to ensure that wrongdoing carries consequences.

The WSACF builds on this proven commitment. Its objectives are clear and practical.

To raise awareness and build sustained support for corruption prevention initiatives within the water sector.

To foster collaboration among stakeholders so that responses are co-ordinated rather than fragmented.

To enhance investigative capacity by improving co-operation among law enforcement agencies.

To ensure effective consequence management, including asset recovery, prosecutions and disciplinary action.

Finally, to implement robust prevention measures that mitigate fraud and corruption risks before they materialise.

Crucially, this forum embodies the multi-stakeholder model endorsed globally, including through the UN Convention against Corruption, which recognises that combating corruption requires the active participation of the government, private sector, civil society and citizens alike. Integrity cannot be outsourced. It must be embedded.

We are under no illusion that the task ahead is simple. Entrenched interests will resist reform. Criminal networks will seek new avenues. But the message we send through this forum is unequivocal: there will be zero tolerance for corruption in the water sector. Those who attempt to profit from scarcity will face investigation, consequence and accountability.

At the same time we must inspire hope. South Africa has demonstrated that when institutions act with courage and society stands united, corruption can be confronted and defeated. The launch of the WSACF signals a new era of vigilance, co-ordination and shared responsibility.

Water is life. It sustains our families, powers our economy and anchors our future. Protecting it from corruption is both a constitutional duty and a moral obligation. Let us therefore move forward together as government, business, labour, civil society and every community to expose wrongdoing, strengthen systems and uphold integrity. Let us refuse complacency. Let us demand accountability. And let us act, each in our sphere, to ensure that every drop of water serves the people of South Africa.

Together, we will safeguard our water. Together, we will defeat corruption.

Majodina is the water & sanitation minister.