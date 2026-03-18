SINAWO THAMBO & GUMANI TSHIMOMOLA | VAT judgment is a victory for democracy

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Advocate Michael Bishop, leading the DA's case and being heard by judges Mabindla-Boqwana, Le Grange and Savage, during an urgent application to halt a VAT increase at Western Cape High Court on April 22 2025. File photo.

We read the DA v minister of finance court ruling on the VAT matter with anticipation (“High court strips Godongwana of power to change VAT”) on March 5. However, it is important that the public discussion begins with a correct account of how this litigation unfolded.

This case did not begin with the DA alone. It was part of a broader challenge in which the EFF was centrally involved and successfully prevented the increase of VAT in 2025 from 15% to 15.5% with effect from May 1, and a further increase to 16% with effect from April 1 this year.

What the court has now dealt with is in effect part B of that litigation, following the earlier proceedings in which the EFF succeeded in stopping the implementation of the VAT increase. The judgment therefore does not exist in isolation. It sits within a broader constitutional struggle over who holds the authority to impose taxes in South Africa: parliament or the executive.

Those with deeper experience in constitutional law and public finance will certainly guide the debate in more technical terms, but one immediate observation stands out. The finance minister’s reliance on the Nu Africa Constitutional Court judgment precedent appears to have been flawed.

The defence advanced in this case rested heavily on the idea that because the ConCourt had previously recognised that certain legislative powers may be delegated to the executive, the minister’s authority to adjust the VAT rate through a budget announcement must therefore be constitutionally permissible.

That argument ultimately collapsed, and we should all welcome this development. What the court exposed instead is a deeper structural problem in our fiscal governance. For many years officials within the National Treasury have behaved as if the formulation of tax policy is purely a technical exercise that should not be subjected to political debate.

This judgment ... shows that in practice the political authority of the finance minister is often secondary to the influence of National Treasury officials

The result is that when some of us in political parties other than the former liberation movement raise legitimate questions about the direction of fiscal policy or the broader political economy of the country, Treasury officials often respond with hostility or avoidance.

Engaging them on matters of public finance is treated as an intrusion into their personal affairs, rather than a necessary democratic discussion about how the nation’s resources should be governed.

This judgment also confirms a deeper problem in the governance of public finance. It shows that in practice the political authority of the finance minister is often secondary to the influence of National Treasury officials. Rather than the minister determining the direction of fiscal policy, Treasury officials frequently set that direction, with the minister merely presenting and defending it.

We know this because ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula and the chair of the ANC’s economic transformation committee and deputy trade, industry & competition minister, Zuko Godlimpi, confirmed this during a meeting we held with them when we discussed the 2025 budget. Mbalula even confirmed it publicly during a media conference.

But the implications of the judgment go far beyond the invalidation of section 7(4) of the VAT Act. Several findings by the court carry important consequences for the future of public finance reforms in South Africa.

The first critical point appears in paragraph 41 of the judgment. The court states that the power to determine the rate of a tax is not a minor technical detail but the defining feature of the tax itself. If the rate were zero, there would be no tax. In other words, delegating the power to determine the rate is in effect delegating a substantial portion of the taxing power itself.

This reasoning goes directly to the constitutional principle that taxation authority belongs to parliament. Taxes are not administrative instruments to be adjusted by executive announcement. They are legislative decisions that must be taken by democratically elected representatives.

The court reinforces this in paragraph 42 when it rejects the argument that the minister’s power to adjust VAT is regulatory in nature. The judgment makes it clear that VAT is fundamentally a revenue-raising tax. Its dominant purpose is not to regulate behaviour but to raise revenue for the National Revenue Fund.

It is no secret that the National Treasury is now preparing to appeal. The stakes are high because this reasoning intersects directly with another case currently before the courts: the EFF’s challenge to the increase in the fuel levy

This distinction matters. Regulatory charges can sometimes be delegated to the executive because they are designed to shape conduct. But taxes designed primarily to raise revenue must comply with the constitutional procedures governing money bills.

Another decisive finding appears in paragraph 64 of the judgment. The court notes that the minister’s discretion under section 7(4) was in effect unfettered. There was no statutory cap on the extent to which VAT could be increased or reduced. There was no statutory guidance on the circumstances under which the power should be exercised. The only requirement was that the announcement be made during the national budget. This is not a minor technical adjustment. It is the exercise of substantial legislative authority over taxation.

The court also addresses the argument that parliament ultimately confirms the minister’s decision. In paragraph 69 it explains that for the duration of the 12-month period the operative tax rate is the minister’s rate, not parliament’s rate. Parliament’s role becomes secondary and retrospective.

And the practical consequences are even more revealing. As the court observes in paragraph 80, VAT is collected on a transaction-by-transaction basis. Once collected and paid into the fiscus, it is not ordinarily refundable simply because parliament later declines to confirm the increase.

This means the parliamentary check operates only prospectively. In reality, the tax has already been imposed and collected by the executive. For these reasons, the court concludes that section 7(4) constitutes an impermissible delegation of legislative power to the executive.

The implications of this reasoning extend beyond VAT, as stated by the court. We agree. It is no secret that the National Treasury is now preparing to appeal. The stakes are high because this reasoning intersects directly with another case currently before the courts: the EFF’s challenge to the increase in the fuel levy.

In that case the EFF argues that the fuel levy is also a general tax imposed on the public primarily to raise revenue. The minister’s budget speech made this explicit when he announced that the general fuel levy would increase by 9c per litre for petrol and 8c for diesel to raise about R104bn, representing around 5% of total revenue.

Once this tax is collected, there is no getting it back. There is no regulatory behaviour being targeted. Its purpose is simply to raise revenue. If the constitutional reasoning articulated in this VAT judgment is applied consistently, it raises an obvious question: why should the executive be allowed to adjust the fuel levy through a budget announcement rather than through legislation adopted by parliament?

The debate is often reduced to discussions about debt levels, deficits, greylisting and fiscal consolidation. Rarely do we confront the deeper question of how public finance should be used to restructure the economy

Beyond these specific tax disputes lies a deeper institutional question, one we have raised before. The court did not give the finance minister 24 months to correct the constitutional defect. It gave parliament 24 months. This is a crucial distinction. Only parliament makes law.

Yet we know how the current political arrangement works. The ANC will most likely wait for the finance minister and National Treasury to produce an executive bill rather than using parliament’s own legislative authority to begin correcting the problem immediately.

This judgment presents parliament with an opportunity that must not be missed. It should reconsider the institutional structure through which fiscal oversight takes place. At present, the same committee, the standing committee on finance, is responsible both for processing money bills and overseeing the National Treasury. The result is predictable. Budget legislation is processed under intense time pressure, while deeper oversight of the Treasury’s role in shaping economic policy is neglected.

These responsibilities should be separated. Parliament should establish a portfolio committee on the Treasury whose sole task is to oversee the work of the Treasury and its entities. Like every other department, the Treasury must come to parliament to explain its decisions, its assumptions and its policy direction.

At the same time, the standing committee on finance should focus exclusively on money bills. Its task should be to interrogate the national budget line by line, asking the most fundamental question: how does this budget create jobs, build industries and transform the economy?

Instead, the debate is often reduced to discussions about debt levels, deficits, greylisting and fiscal consolidation. Rarely do we confront the deeper question of how public finance should be used to restructure the economy.

This judgment therefore represents more than a legal correction. It is an opportunity to restore a fundamental democratic principle: taxation must follow legislation, and legislation must follow representation. Taxation with representation must once again become the organising principle of South Africa’s fiscal democracy.

• Thambo is an EFF MP and serves on parliament’s standing committee on finance. Dr Tshimomola is a senior researcher with the EFF.