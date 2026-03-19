KHAYA SITHOLE | Post Office’s fate hangs in the balance

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In a week dominated by annual financial reports from different banks, one story emerged that reminded us of the great lethargy that burdens our national political leaders, and the strange alchemy of the government of national unity (GNU).

The Post Office, whose fate remains opaque since it went into provisional liquidation and then business rescue, was subject to a political melodrama where deputy communications & digital technologies minister Mondli Gungubele seemed to believe it was on its way to liquidation.

This was precipitated by the team that has been managing the Post Office since it went into business rescue in 2023 circulating a letter suggesting to MPs that this was the most likely scenario. The minister, Solly Malatsi, who had not seen the letter, had to try to figure out what was happening regarding an entity he oversees.

Minister of communication & digital technologies Solly Malatsi. Picture: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day (Freddy Mavunda)

The ambush — whether by the business rescue team or the deputy minister — reflected as much about the problems of the Post Office as it did about the political tensions in the GNU. The business rescue team, whose job it is to provide a final view on whether the institution can be rescued or liquidated, has been guided by the promise made years ago by politicians that the R3.8bn required to implement option one — an actual rescue — would one day materialise.

Such a promise has since then been ignored by the National Treasury, which has either forgotten about it or taken the political view that the institution should not be rescued. On the other hand, the department has had to continue maintaining the veneer that a solution is looming on the horizon. Even when the liquidation letter was circulated the view was that it was premature and there was still some hope for the Post Office’s survival.

This has left the business practitioners trapped in a form of political paralysis where one department can’t convince the other to either honour the political promise that was once made or accept the unpalatable alternative of liquidation. In between, they have tried to rationalise the business and left a leaner structure they believe would give the Post Office a fighting chance of being viable, provided it gets the promised billions.

The business rescue team, whose job it is to provide a final view on whether the institution can be rescued or liquidated, has been guided by the promise made years ago by politicians that the R3.8bn required to implement option one — an actual rescue — would one day materialise.

The minister represents a political party that up until 2024 would have been at the forefront of calling for the long-delayed cull. His deputy, on the other hand, represents a political party whose history of lax governance and oversight over the Post Office and many other institutions was instrumental in driving the chaos.

Whether it was policy lapses that allowed private role players to adapt faster than the Post Office to the changing world of telecoms or governance failures that led the Supreme Court of Appeal to characterise its fate as an institution whose “financial woes were foreseeable, avoidable and caused by managerial failures” in 2020, Gungubele’s party was at the epicentre of the demise.

The irony is that the DA, whose minister now heads the department, will find endorsing a call for liquidation difficult in an election year when ANC deputy ministers such as Sihle Zikalala are not averse to expressing differences of opinion with the non-ANC ministers they work with.

Such an endorsement could be capitalised on by the ANC as another indication of the DA’s inability to understand the plight of those directly affected by such decisions, such as the remaining workers at the Post Office.

In between the paralysis, the costs of keeping the institution on life support through business rescue fees and “care and maintenance” costs will continue to escalate and once the election hysteria subsides we’ll be back to square one.

• Sithole (@coruscakhaya) is an accountant, academic and activist.