LETTER | eThekwini municipality’s priorities are a shambles

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eThekwini Municpality's lack of concern about the state of basic infrastructure could lead to more service delivery protests such as this one. Picture:

The eThekwini lawn and verge trimming department team has just trimmed both sides of our road. A bit rushed, but I don’t like to complain. Well, not too much …

Do you think any of them took notice of all the water gushing out of the ground and down the road into the drains? Nope. They didn’t even twitch. Not their department, apparently. Not their problem. They didn’t even flag the matter to head office to follow up.

It is the second quarter of the 21st century and we spend billions and billions of ratepayers’ rands on consolidated billing systems that don’t work, and even more on staff who don’t deliver.

Yet Durban apparently has R22m for “struggle hero” statues and millions more for salary increases for 215 councillors (a 4% increase backdated to April 2025).

But there is seemingly nothing in the kitty to stop the leaks, fix the broken pipes and save our precious water. Apparently we don’t even have any spare water meters in stock — or globes for the streetlights.

It’s like a three-ring circus with extra clowns dressed up as politicians. All that’s missing is the deputy mayor singing … which brings me back to the verge cutters and lawn trimmers, who disappeared smartly when I showed up.

They probably headed to the municipal “wellness centre” that was recently opened in Durban’s Mitchell Park for “traumatised employees”.

You can’t make this stuff up.

Mark Lowe

Durban

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