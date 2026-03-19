LETTER | Free Market Foundation responds to Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis

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The DA’s work in the GNU will not always be headline-grabbing ideological victories, and they won’t always satisfy those who treat politics as theatre.

Geordin Hill-Lewis regrettably joins a throng of DA leaders trying to downplay the role of ideas in politics (“Beyond left and right in politics”, March 19). South Africa needs leaders with vision, not mere managers.

Hill-Lewis is correct in rejecting the “left-right” paradigm that derives from a seating arrangement in the old French National Assembly, but this is a convenient straw man. The real question is liberty versus imposition, with the DA in recent years having increasingly opted for the discredited latter option over its historical association with the tradition of liberalism.

A country with “safe communities, functioning services, jobs and a government that treats [people] with dignity” does not materialise out of thin air. Hill-Lewis recently even delivered strong remarks around the necessary privatisation of municipal assets in Cape Town. But privatisation and fiscal responsibility, too, do not float freely in a vacuum of political phenomena.

Political success (and, crucially, all the notable failures South Africa is beleaguered by today) is a product of thought, and then action that derives from that thought. What informs and determines the thinking, then ― values, ideas ― is of overriding importance.

“Ideology” has become a favourite punchbag. The view held by Hill-Lewis and other idealists who swim in water thick with people that agree with their worldview is that society needs to choose between ideology, which is harmful, and non-ideology (“stuff just works”), which is beneficial.

This is simply a misappreciation of reality. In politics, everything is downstream from ideology. Society is divided into quantifiably harmful ideologies and beneficial ideologies.

Being “non-ideological” is itself a deeply ideological phenomenon. In this case, it appears to indicate a DA that seeks a freer hand to abandon even more of its historically held values in favour of competing values held by its ideological opponents.

These opponents are all too aware of their own ideologies — usually a centralising statism — and that confidence in ideas is what allows them to run circles around the DA when the question of compromise arises.

Ideology serves a crucial voter accountability function, so supporters should sit up and take note when politicians start trying to separate values from policy.

Ideology is what enables us to look askance at outgoing DA leader John Steenhuisen who as agriculture minister centralised livestock vaccines unprovoked by either South African law or the World Organisation for Animal Health.

It allows us to question why DA home affairs minister Dean Macpherson openly embraced the Expropriation Act and why all DA presences in government have at some point engaged in racial policymaking.

When politicians are not held to be bound by values, Steenhuisen, Macpherson and others can simply shrug and say, “sit down, I’m doing what needs to be done”. This is unacceptable.

Ideology also serves a crucial institutional role. It was precisely the DA’s relative abandonment of its liberal philosophy that let individuals such as Phumzile van Damme and Dion George in the door to peddle profoundly illiberal and authoritarian ideas that translated into practical public policy.

Ideology is a filter and ensures that only those who truly, at a level deeper than mere blackletter policy, share the value proposition of the institution, are able to lead and represent it.

More practically, a recent poll by the Social Research Foundation reveals that about 80% of black voters agree that the DA governs well, yet only 25% of black respondents say they will vote DA.

Hill-Lewis is therefore beating a dead horse by continuing to focus on “showing South Africa that the DA governs better”. South Africa knows this — the job is done. What remains to be settled – and hence why Hill-Lewis’s views on ideas are so troubling – is the question of vision.

Presently, the DA harbours a generic vision that comes down to “stuff will just be better with us there, hey”. Instead, the party must go all in on the ideas that without exception have been shown to work worldwide: liberty, responsibility and subsidiarity.

Hill-Lewis might say the DA believes in all these things, but that would in large part only be rhetorically true with a number of notable though insufficient exceptions. More confidence in ideas per se is sorely needed.

The party is definitely barking up the wrong tree with this signal of further movement away from the stabilising force of ideology.

Martin van Staden

Head of policy, Free Market Foundation

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