Opinion

LETTER | Informal waste collection practices come with hidden costs

Safety and health ignored in recycling industry

Bulelwa Ntlola’s Rural Roots Waste Services, which turns waste into income for township residents, is a co-recipient of 2025’s Petco Community Recycling Changemaker Award
The 'waste recyclers' may recover some materials but they generally do not abide by any safety, health, remuneration or licencing requirements writes the author. (SUPPLIED)

Masonwabe Fuma’s article (“Digital traceability could make or break SA’s recycling economy”, March 18) refers.

Well, ja-nee, as always in the ANC’s South Africa. The “waste recyclers” may recover some materials but they generally do not abide by any safety, health, remuneration or licencing requirements, and forcing adherence would make at least 70% (a guess) of recovery uneconomical.

In addition, they leave unwanted trash anywhere and everywhere, adding cost to collection. Finally, in my experience many do not want any formalisation as there are a number of illegal activities under way in the “recycling industry”, including drug dealing.

Good luck with formalising that.

Paul Kearney

Via Business Day online

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