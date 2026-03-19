Opinion

LETTER | National dialogue is a waste of time

Electing effective leaders is the key to implementing the constitution

President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks during the convention for the national dialogue at Unisa in Pretoria.
President Cyril Ramaphosa at the convention for the national dialogue in Pretoria last year. Picture: (Kabelo Mokoena)

John Dludlu’s column (“What is SA talking about?" March 18) refers.

The proposed national dialogue is the civil society equivalent of yet another government commission of inquiry — in other words, a complete waste of time.

Voters would do better to elect politicians who can make our apparently brilliant constitution work. Until then the country’s voters deserve — and are receiving — exactly what they’ve voted for.

Stuart Meyer

Via Business Day online

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