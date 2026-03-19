LETTER | National dialogue is a waste of time

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President Cyril Ramaphosa at the convention for the national dialogue in Pretoria last year. Picture:

John Dludlu’s column (“What is SA talking about?" March 18) refers.

The proposed national dialogue is the civil society equivalent of yet another government commission of inquiry — in other words, a complete waste of time.

Voters would do better to elect politicians who can make our apparently brilliant constitution work. Until then the country’s voters deserve — and are receiving — exactly what they’ve voted for.

Stuart Meyer

Via Business Day online

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