LETTER | National dialogue is a waste of time

John Dludlu’s column (“What is SA talking about?" March 18) refers.
The proposed national dialogue is the civil society equivalent of yet another government commission of inquiry — in other words, a complete waste of time.
Voters would do better to elect politicians who can make our apparently brilliant constitution work. Until then the country’s voters deserve — and are receiving — exactly what they’ve voted for.
Stuart Meyer
Via Business Day online
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