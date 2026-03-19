MARIUS REITZ | The war weekend when gold went on-chain

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As missiles crossed the skies of the Middle East when war broke out, a shift was taking place in the digital ledgers of the global financial system. While the doors of bullion markets and mercantile exchanges remained firmly locked for the weekend, the trade in gold, copper and oil did not stop. It migrated.

In a historic development, a major geopolitical eruption triggered a “flight to safety” in real time through tokenised gold assets or asset-pegged stablecoins. For instance, as the conflict broke out the volume of trade in gold-pegged digital assets and stablecoins spiked.

It was yet another moment of clear use for a technology often dismissed as “a solution in search of a problem”. And the wider lesson the beginning of the war taught us is stark. Traditional global finance structures are outmoded for a 24/7 world of instant crisis.

The primary utility demonstrated over the first weekend of the war was the elimination of the so-called weekend gap. In traditional finance, a crisis occurring on a Saturday creates a period of forced paralysis. Investors are left staring at screens, watching the world change, unable to reallocate capital until the Monday morning bell when the markets open.

The weekend war broke out tokenisation technology that ended that cycle. Thousands of investors and institutional desks moved into tokenised gold in the middle of the night, locking in “safe haven” positions while investors wanting to buy and sell stocks and traditional gold exchange-traded funds were waiting for Monday.

This speed and flexibility should also be seen as a fundamental shift in risk management.

Tether, as issuer of one of world’s most popular stablecoins, USDT, also issues tokenised gold coins, with each coin issued backed by gold in a Swiss vault. Trading in Tether Gold spiked at the weekend as the war broke out, logging more than $300m traded in 24 hours.

And gold was merely the headline mover. Stablecoins pegged to oil and tokenised minerals also offered many investors and institutions instantaneous options they didn’t have mere months ago.

Trading in Tether Gold spiked at the weekend as the war broke out, logging more than $300m traded in 24 hours.

These pegged digital assets are not “crypto coins” in the speculative sense. They are, in effect, digital warehouse receipts — legally enforceable, audited claims on physical bars and barrels held in secure vaults from Zurich to Nigeria.

New technology also allowed for the “fractionalisation” of these commodities, letting individual and smaller institutional players buy small amounts of gold, investing in far less than a full bar in a vault.

The popularity of Tether Gold proved that any physical asset, once turned into a digital token, inherits the speed and borderless nature of the internet while being traded 24 hours a day.

For years institutions have run “proof of concept” trials on blockchain, treating crypto technology as a potential way to save some operational costs. But the events of the weekend war have shown that stablecoin, tokenisation and blockchain technology are critical growth priorities.

The institutions that thrived during the weekend’s volatility were those that could trade on-chain. Those reliant on legacy methods were left behind.

In South Africa, the adoption of advanced digital asset technologies is gaining significant momentum, as illustrated by one of Absa’s strategic initiatives. The bank has developed its own stablecoin backed by gold.

As Absa begins testing this product with clients who can use it for cheaper cross-border payments, it underscores the increasing integration of blockchain-based instruments into South Africa’s financial ecosystem.

Luno, South Africa’s oldest cryptocurrency exchange, offers two gold investment options: Paxgold, which trades 24/7, and the tokenised SPDR Gold Shares ETF, as part of wider stock options. Among the about 60 tokenised stocks and ETFs listed on Luno, the tokenised gold SPDR ETF is the second-largest by holdings.

The Iran war has many tragedies and its effects will be felt for some time. But from a purely systemic perspective it has provided a moment of remarkable proof for the value of blockchain, stablecoins and crypto technology.

• Reitz is Luno’s GM for Africa and Europe.