NOKUTHULA NDLOVU | Managing employer AI liability and copyright risks

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Artificial intelligence (AI) tools such as ChatGPT and Microsoft Copilot have been widely adopted in South African workplaces for tasks such as drafting emails, summarising documents, preparing written materials, taking meeting minutes, analysing statistics and researching information.

AI has thus been incorporated into routine business practices, including supporting recruitment through AI-powered applicant screening and automated job description generation, facilitating customer interaction through chatbots and virtual assistants, and providing analytical support.

The early use of AI in the workplace was informal in many workplaces across South Africa, but there is growing trend towards establishing work policies that govern the use of AI at work . Companies are now establishing AI strategies aimed at addressing data risk, compliance and productivity alignment. Statistics show rapid growth in the use of generative AI (GenAI) in businesses as official workplace tools, rather than informal, unregulated use.

In fact, statistics record South Africa as having high AI adoption rates, generally above the global average, with GenAI systems/tools becoming mainstream across various sectors. A survey found that 75% of respondents consider AI useful in the workplace. There is also an increased number of job postings that require AI skills as part of the required skill set for job listings.

The rapid growth of the use of AI in the South African workplace poses a great risk to copyright infringement, which could result in employer liability. GenAI systems interact with users through “prompts ”. In the context of GenAI systems, a prompt is an instruction or query by a user aimed at guiding the output. Prompts serve as a primary language for communicating with GenAI systems.

Prompts take various forms and vary in complexity. They can be a simple query, an instruction-based prompt, a role-based prompt, a context & task prompt, and an ongoing refinement prompt. Prompts may also reflect the types of workplace uses of AI discussed above.

The rapid growth of the use of AI in the South African workplace poses a great risk to copyright infringement, which could result in employer liability.

The individual use of AI in the workplace may result in copyright risks or infringement in several ways. Through prompts, employees may input copyrighted material into GenAI systems . This can be done in the following ways: direct copy and paste of protected text, transformative requests that are based on existing works such as paraphrasing or summarising a paywalled academic article and uploading proprietary or licensed materials such as a corporate contract and confidential manuscripts.

If a platform retains or further processes this material beyond ephemeral use, it may pose a great risk in terms of copyright and licensing. In countries that recognise copyright, and this includes countries that have ratified the Berne Convention for the Protection of Literary and Artistic Works, copyright holders have the exclusive right to reproduce, adapt and distribute material .

When an employee inputs copyrighted material into GenAI systems it raises questions as to whether the act constitutes reproduction and whether the output constitutes a derivative work. Cases where the answers to the questions mentioned above are affirmative, raise concerns regarding copyright infringement.

The question then arises as to how the individual use of AI by employees can result in employer liability. At the present stage of the development of AI in the workplace, AI has not replaced human employees but rather works in collaboration with employees to complete work-related tasks. It is important to note that an employer using AI systems within the workplace qualifies as a professional use of such systems .

The increased use of AI systems in the workplace is correlated with the rise of damages that are as a result of unethical or unsafe use of such systems. The use of IT department-vetted AI tools in the workplace comes with legal risks that can result in employer liability. Employees feeding copyrighted content into AI systems in the bid to complete work-related tasks, potentially shaping the training and the knowledge of such AI systems, places employers at a great risk of copyright infringement and the subsequent liability. In essence, the unauthorised use of intellectual property by employees through prompts exposes employers to legal claims.

It is important for employers to safeguard against risks arising from employee use of AI systems in the workplace. It is recommended that employers determine the extent to which AI is used in the workplace, train employees on the limitations of the use of AI with regards to copyrighted content, ensure that AI outputs are reviewed to avoid the inclusion of copyrighted content and ensure that employees understand the legal risks of the use of AI.

The above-mentioned recommendations are important in safeguarding employers against legal claims arising from intellectual property law and copyright infringement.

• Ndlovu is an admitted attorney and researcher whose work focuses on the intersection of law, technology and human rights.