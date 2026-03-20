LETTER | Efficiency alone won’t win over South Africans

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Geordin Hill-Lewis’s article (“Beyond left and right in politics”, March 19) refers.

Politics is fundamentally about differences with respect to the desired end: including freedom, equality and justice. How we differently construe the desired end finds expression in public policy and law. Who gets what?

The execution of public policy and law is essentially a technical matter that almost all South Africans across political affiliation do not differ on— that it must be efficient and requires competency and integrity.

If the DA has an ambition of governing the whole country, its Achilles heel is its ends (ideology). Forget about the generalities of left and right, it’s classical liberalism that prizes individual rights, free markets and private property, which translates to primarily the advancement of the interests of a few in society.

The majority of South Africans know this. No amount of couching politics in technical terms will solve this fundamental ideological problem of the DA.

Siyabulela Tsengiwe

Via Business Day online

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businessday.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​