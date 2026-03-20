LETTER | Gambling industry is a silent conspiracy

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The average punter doesn’t have any idea what the risks are, or maybe doesn’t care, writes the author.

It breaks my heart to read about the thousands of families whose lives have been, and will be, devastated by falling prey to the seductive embrace of the gambling industry, aided and abetted by parts of the media, the advertising industry and the government (“Cash-strapped workers roll the dice in desperation”, March 14, and “Banks warn surge in gambling is straining South Africans’ finances and credit risk”, March 16.

The behaviour of all these parties is a sad indictment of a society that supposedly prides itself on being committed to human dignity, fairness, poverty alleviation and to promoting welfare. None of these are consistent with the behaviour of the gambling industry.

How do people decide what to bet on and how much? The average punter doesn’t have any idea what the risks are, or maybe doesn’t care. Their decisions are largely influenced by sophisticated advertising that relies on a finely calculated mixture of greed, sex, huge payout promises and big numbers, physically attractive industry personnel and, perhaps most devious of all, slogans such as “winners know when to stop” which, to the extent that they mean anything, imply that losers know that they should continue betting.

A powerful lesson for gamblers is the fate of the American firm Long-Term Capital Management (LTCM). Despite its board including Nobel laureates and staff that included financial experts, brilliant mathematicians and sophisticated odds-makers, it was dissolved in 2000 having initially made returns of 21% in its first year, 43% in its second year and 41% in its third year.

Government proposals to levy higher taxes on gambling will not reduce its egregiously damaging effects on the poor, the desperate, the uninformed, the unemployed, and the millions who survive off social grants, not to mention those from all walks of life who are addicted to gambling.

The main risk is that government itself will become addicted to such taxes, thereby consolidating the gambling industry into the very fabric of South African life and making it much more difficult to regulate.

Dr Doug Blackmur

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