LETTER | Water crisis deepens as Gauteng’s taps increasingly run dry

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Gauteng is experiencing its most serious water crisis in years. Picture:

As we commemorate Human Rights Day this weekend, the taps for thousands of residents across Gauteng continue to run dry. This is a direct infringement of their right to clean water.

Gauteng is experiencing its most serious water crisis in years. The problem is not a shortage of water but neglected infrastructure. The Vaal Dam has at times been over capacity, with water literally flowing over the dam wall.

Reports indicate that Gauteng metros lose R5bn every year as a result of water leaks, ageing infrastructure and delayed maintenance. Johannesburg alone recorded losses of R2.4bn in eight months, while Tshwane loses an estimated R1.9bn annually due to similar failures.

At the same time, critical infrastructure is deteriorating. In Johannesburg, 43 reservoirs are reportedly leaking and repairs will require more than R1.3bn.

The consequences are devastating. Residents in Brixton and Melville have taken to the streets after weeks without a reliable water supply. Elderly residents have also spoken about not being able to carry heavy buckets of water from tankers.

Across the province water tankers have become a common sight. However, this emergency measure is raising serious concerns. Reports have warned about the rise of the “water tanker mafia”, where contractors benefit from prolonged outages while infrastructure repairs are delayed.

In Tshwane alone, spending on tanker services reportedly reached R777m in the 2024/25 financial year, following more than R116m spent the previous year.

Human Rights Day should be a celebration of dignity and equality. How can we celebrate dignity when residents do not have water?

Until the government repairs the water infrastructure, protects water budgets and addresses corruption in tanker contracts, Human Rights Day will remain a reminder that rights promised in the constitution are still denied to many Gauteng residents.

Nico De Jager, MPL

DA Gauteng shadow MEC for infrastructure development

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