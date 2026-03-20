MATTER OF FACT | Letter removed 

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On March 18, Business Day carried a letter from a reader titled “BEE’s steep economic cost”.

The letter included an estimate of the cost of BEE as a percentage of GDP that was attributed to the International Monetary Fund. We have since established that the quoted figure was not released by the IMF. The letter, and associated social media, has been removed.

We regret this error.

Our letters section is important to us. It allows readers to respond to our journalism and add their voice to the national discussion. However, it is our responsibility to ensure that all information published on our platforms is accurate and fair. We are strengthening our processes to ensure our commitment to that responsibility remains a priority.

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businessday.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.​