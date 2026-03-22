ASHLEY NYIKO MABASA | Global oil markets under strain

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The market has reacted with predictable volatility, with oil prices climbing towards $120 a barrel, writes the author. Picture:

The confluence of geopolitical tensions and inelastic global oil demand presents an existential economic challenge for South Africa. A strategic, integrated response, transcending mere reactive measures, is imperative to avert a systemic crisis.

The global economy faces an energy crisis, triggered by escalating hostilities in the Middle East. The Strait of Hormuz, a critical choke point for nearly a third of the world’s seaborne oil and liquefied natural gas, is under renewed threat. Iran’s effective closure of the straight to shipping signals a tangible risk of a profound supply shock, with devastating global consequences.

The market has reacted with predictable volatility, with oil prices climbing towards $120 a barrel. This reflects anxiety that the geopolitical conflagration may be more protracted than initially hoped. While the International Energy Agency (IEA) is considering releasing emergency stockpiles from its 1.2-billion-barrel reserve, such interventions, as history demonstrates, are often temporary palliatives.

The 2022 experience suggests these actions, while necessary, can inadvertently signal a prolonged disruption, not a fleeting price anomaly. Underlying structural vulnerabilities of the global energy system remain unaddressed.

For South Africa, deeply integrated into the global economy and a crucial gateway for African trade, the implications are multifaceted and severe. Hosting 40% of the multinational companies on the continent, its economic stability is linked to global supply chains and energy costs.

The domestic economy already feels the pinch of rising fuel prices. Aviation fuel costs have soared by 70%, forcing carriers such as FlySafair to hike ticket prices. More alarmingly, 10-million South Africans relying on the taxi industry face substantial fare increases, eroding household disposable income. This is not merely an inconvenience; it is a direct assault on livelihoods and a significant drag on aggregate demand.

The economic risk extends beyond inflation. Sustained high oil prices would reverse easing interest rates, pushing bond yields higher and pressuring government and corporate balance sheets. This would stifle investment, exacerbate sovereign debt and potentially trigger corporate defaults. This precarious situation demands more than reactive measures; it necessitates a coherent, forward-looking strategy of economic resilience that integrates the private sector into the national response. The state alone cannot bear this burden.

The domestic economy already feels the pinch of rising fuel prices. Aviation fuel costs have soared by 70%, forcing carriers such as FlySafair to hike ticket prices. More alarmingly, 10-million South Africans relying on the taxi industry face substantial fare increases, eroding household disposable income.

Historical precedents offer sobering lessons. The “Tanker War” of the 1980s saw naval escorts securing energy flow . Yet their slow pace renders them inapplicable to today’s hyper-accelerated geopolitical landscape. The problem is compounded by commercial tankers’ increasing reluctance to risk transit through contested waters, and insurers’ reassessment of Middle Eastern risks.

This translates directly to higher shipping costs and reduced availability, exacerbating supply chain vulnerabilities. The global economy, increasingly reliant on just-in-time logistics and finely tuned supply chains, is ill-equipped to absorb such shocks without significant disruption to production and consumption patterns.

While immediate, temporary solutions are being sought, their efficacy for South Africa remains questionable. The US, for example, has granted India a waiver to purchase Russian oil, a pragmatic concession to ease global supply pressures. The US, as a major oil producer, could also ramp up output.

However, these external mechanisms offer little direct relief or long-term strategic advantage to South Africa, which faces unique economic and logistical constraints. Its geographical distance from major oil-producing regions, coupled with its reliance on maritime routes, makes it particularly vulnerable to disruptions in global shipping and insurance markets.

Furthermore, the limited domestic refining capacity and strategic petroleum reserves mean that South Africa has fewer buffers against sudden price spikes and supply shortages compared to more developed economies.

Failure to act comprehensively risks not just economic stagnation, but a profound and lasting setback for national developmental aspirations. History and contemporary geopolitics demand a concerted national effort to navigate this storm

The fundamental challenge lies in oil demand’s inelasticity in modern economies. Despite diversification efforts, oil remains indispensable for transportation, driving, flying and shipping with scarce substitutes. This inelasticity implies a harsh economic reality: demand reduction primarily occurs through sharp price increases.

Such hikes, by making essential activities unaffordable, inevitably curb consumption. The longer the geopolitical conflict persists, the more severe these economic consequences, deepening the supply-side crisis and damaging economic activity and consumer welfare.

This is not merely a theoretical construct; it manifests as reduced economic growth, increased unemployment and heightened social instability, particularly in developing nations where a larger proportion of income is spent on essential goods and services.

Prolonged disruption threatens to unravel years of economic progress. It is not merely about managing price fluctuations; it is about safeguarding economic foundations. South Africa cannot treat its business sector as an afterthought. Government and the private sector must collaborate to develop a robust energy security strategy.

This strategy must encompass immediate contingency plans and long-term investments in diversified energy sources and resilient supply chains. It must protect managed assets and ensure the nation’s economic arteries remain functional. This includes exploring renewable energy alternatives, enhancing energy efficiency, and building strategic partnerships to secure reliable energy imports. The goal must be to reduce the economy’s overall vulnerability to external energy shocks.

Finally, without a unified, proactive and strategically informed approach the economic “pinch” on South African businesses and households will rapidly intensify, becoming a debilitating stranglehold. Decisive action, grounded in global economic realities and domestic vulnerabilities, is now critical.

Failure to act comprehensively risks not just economic stagnation, but a profound and lasting setback for national developmental aspirations. History and contemporary geopolitics demand a concerted national effort to navigate this storm.

South Africa’s future prosperity hinges on its ability to transform this crisis into an opportunity for strategic resilience and economic reorientation. The alternative is a future defined by economic fragility and diminished prospects.

• Mabasa is executive manager in the office of the deputy mineral & petroleum resources minister.