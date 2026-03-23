ANESU M CHATIKOBO | The unpriced fuel risk in SA mining

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South Africa's domestic refining capacity has declined to less than 35% of demand after the closures of the Sapref and Engen refineries. Picture: 123RF/3DGENERATOR

As the South African National Petroleum Company (SANPC) concludes its first strategic review under the mandate of the Public Finance Management Act, the focus must shift from corporate restructuring to physical security.

According to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) , South Africa’s petroleum consumption is now at 601,000 barrels per day, surpassing Nigeria as sub-Saharan Africa’s largest consumer — yet it is running on a sovereign hedge that covers barely 25 days.

Domestic refining capacity has declined to less than 35% of demand after the closures of the Sapref and Engen refineries. The country is now import-dependent in a structurally tight product market. For the mining sector, this deficit is no longer a supply-chain hurdle; it is a permanent, unpriced tax on industrial growth.

In 2015 South Africa’s strategic fuel reserve was liquidated at the bottom of the crude market. The unauthorised sale of 10.3-million barrels — a move later reversed by the Western Cape High Court — stripped the state of its primary industrial insurance policy. A decade later, the country has failed to replenish that hedge.

Strategic Fuel Reserves Comparison (March 2026)

Country Days of Cover Primary Strategic Focus Source Japan 254 Industrial continuity Asia Media Centre United States 125 Price stabilisation US Dept of Energy Australia 85 Supply chain resilience Australian Dept of Energy South Africa 25* Commercial rental yield SFF/Parliament

*Calculated based on 15-million barrels of strategic stock against 601,000 bpd national consumption (EIA 2024/25).

South Africa’s industrial competitiveness now rests on a theoretical buffer. While the 1998 White Paper on Energy Policy mandates 90 days of strategic reserves, the operational reality at Saldanha Bay is stark. The Strategic Fuel Fund (SFF ) utilises just two of its six underground tanks for national stock. It leases the remaining four to international traders. The state holds about 25 days of cover, not 90.

This shortfall is a permanent, unpriced inflation of the South African jurisdictional discount rate — the hidden cost investors demand for energy insecurity. For the mining sector, this exposure is a systemic vulnerability.

The crack spread squeeze

Global refining capacity has tightened. Since 2020, 3.5-million barrels per day of capacity have closed across Europe, Japan and Australia. The diesel crack spread — the margin between crude input and refined product — has decoupled from crude benchmarks. In the third quarter last year, diesel crack spreads reached $35 per barrel, three times the historical average.

Mining absorbs these shifts acutely. Diesel powers underground loaders, drills and dewatering pumps. It is embedded in production, not just transport. Deep-level operations cannot idle ventilation or pumping to wait out price spikes; these are non-discretionary safety loads.

Rail constraints forced 85.5% of land freight onto roads, deepening diesel dependency. The sector faces a pincer movement: commodity revenues flow in dollars, while diesel costs hit in rand. Geopolitical spikes weaken the currency and compound the increase, especially as fuel levies rise to meet fiscal gaps. A sustained 17% diesel price spike translates to a one to two percentage point increase in all-in sustaining costs (AISC) for marginal mines.

South Africa’s reserve deficit results from the long-term erosion of national hedge capacity. While Japan maintains 254 days of cover and the US maintains 125 days, South Africa operates at the limit.

The SANPC, launched in May 2025, remains fiscally constrained. It lacks the balance-sheet autonomy to carry the R48.7bn inventory required to bridge the 39.1-million-barrel gap to the 90-day mandate. This capital requirement is based on the EIA’s consumption data of 601,000, a Brent benchmark of $75/bbl, and an exchange rate of R16.60 to the dollar.

To move from landlord to strategic hedger, the SANPC must explore capital structures outside National Treasury funding.

Sovereign inventory certificates: Mining majors possess the balance-sheet strength the state lacks. Co-funding Saldanha replenishment in exchange for regulatory credits against future fuel levies privatises the hedge through state infrastructure. This creates a functional hedge — miners prefund inventory, the SANPC holds the physical barrels, and the state provides the offset via future levy reductions.

Mining majors possess the balance-sheet strength the state lacks. Co-funding Saldanha replenishment in exchange for regulatory credits against future fuel levies privatises the hedge through state infrastructure. This creates a functional hedge — miners prefund inventory, the SANPC holds the physical barrels, and the state provides the offset via future levy reductions. Redefining the economic internal rate of return: The return on filling Saldanha is not a dividend yield; it is the suppression of industrial inflation. Mining royalties contribute more than R10bn annually to the fiscus. The capital required to convert commercial tanks to strategic stock is tax-base preservation insurance. Every marginal mine that closes due to fuel volatility represents a permanent loss to the royalty stream.

The verdict for capital allocators

In the energy market of 2026, sovereign buffer management is a primary indicator of jurisdictional risk. South Africa possesses the hard assets at Saldanha — 45-million barrels of physical capacity. The question is whether the SANPC can operationalise them within Treasury constraints.

Until these buffers are restored, a volatility premium remains embedded in every mining valuation on the JSE. The alternative for capital allocators is unhedged exposure to diesel crack spreads in a structurally tight refining market. Turn an underutilised tank farm into a national economic firewall.

• Chatikobo is a CA specialising in M&A advisory. He writes in his personal capacity.