EDITORIAL | Both sides of two-pot debate must be heard

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Workers represented by Cosatu argue that in circumstances where workers have been retrenched, have exhausted all their Unemployment Insurance Fund entitlements and have no financial resources to sustain themselves, they should be able to access the funds in the retirement pot. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/DARREN STEWART

The National Treasury has a tricky task ahead as it tries to balance the views of the retirement industry with those of financially distressed workers when it sets about amending the two pot retirement system.

The Treasury has indicated that it will open discussions later this year on whether to allow withdrawals from the retirement pot by financially distressed workers. The retirement pot was designed to be kept intact until retirement with withdrawals only being allowed on a once-a-year basis from the savings pot.

Both parties have compelling arguments in favour of their points of view. The retirement industry argues the system should not be changed because the preservation of retirement savings is crucial to ensure that people are not left destitute and wholly dependent on meagre state financial support when they retire. Surveys repeatedly highlight the fact that South Africans don’t save enough for their retirement.

This was the intention behind introducing the two pot retirement system. The system requires one third of retirement contributions to be deposited into the savings pot and two thirds into the retirement pot.

Trade union Solidarity supports the industry view, correctly pointing out that there would be a constant temptation to allow withdrawals from the retirement pot, reducing it to a source of emergency funds.

Workers represented by Cosatu on the other hand argue that in circumstances where workers have been retrenched, have exhausted all their Unemployment Insurance Fund entitlements and have no financial resources to sustain themselves, they should be able to access the funds in the retirement pot.

If the Treasury were to allow this, the criteria for allowing withdrawals would have to be strict. Withdrawals could not be permitted in simple cases of emergency or temporary indebtedness which would open the door wide open to the depletion of the retirement pots.

As the National Treasury’s deputy director general for tax and financial sector policy Chris Axelson says, such a dispensation would be intended only for those who are in “severe financial distress”.

If Treasury were to allow this, the criteria for allowing withdrawals would have to be strict. Withdrawals could not be permitted in simple cases of emergency or temporary indebtedness which would open the door wide open to the depletion of the retirement pots.

A stark indication of the extent of financial need is that between September 1, 2024 — when the two-pot system was introduced —and end-February 2026, R79.3bn was approved by Sars for withdrawal from savings pots by 5.6-million individuals. And reports indicate that hardly had the new 2026/27 tax year begun when applications for further withdrawals came in. These withdrawals have generated a sizeable amount of tax revenue for Sars — R21.4bn in the period noted above.

The 2025 Budget Review said that allowing access to the retirement pot when an individual is retrenched would require a complex restructuring of the system.

Cosatu has proposed that monthly amounts equal to the worker’s salary could be paid as a monthly annuity at the same rate as their previous salary rather than in the form of a lump sum which could be quickly depleted.

Cosatu’s other proposal is that workers should be able to distribute their savings in the vested pot — accumulated up until the introduction of the two pot system and remaining under the governance of preexisting fund rules — into the savings and retirement pots. This would also significantly reduce the amount of savings available for retirement. Preexisting retirement fund rules normally prevent the withdrawal of any amount before retirement.

Finalisation by the Treasury of the design of the two-pot system took several years and followed extensive consultations with business and labour, and it is likely that the second phase of reforms will be as difficult. But this is a process that simply cannot be rushed.