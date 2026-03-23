GHALEB CACHALIA | Could Israel and Palestine share a democratic future?

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French foreign minister Jean-Noel Barrot and Saudi foreign minister Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud, co-chairs of a UN high-level international conference hosted by France and Saudi Arabia to work towards a two-state solution between Israel and Palestinians, at a press briefing at UN headquarters in New York City in 2025.

For three decades the international community has repeated the same diplomatic refrain: the solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict lies in two states living side by side in peace. Today, this seems like a pipedream.

The land between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea already functions as a single political unit. Israelis and Palestinians live under one system of control, but under profoundly unequal arrangements, and settlement expansion continues to absorb territory once envisioned for a Palestinian state, weakening Palestinian political institutions.

With the territorial justification for partition largely defunct, the question becomes: what political order can replace it? One answer, long dismissed as utopian, is the creation of a single democratic and secular state for all.

The principle behind such an idea is neither radical nor new. Democracy is predicated on equal rights for people living under the same political rule. When two peoples inhabit the same land and their lives are intertwined, permanent political separation becomes unstable. A common constitutional framework of equal citizenship may prove to be a more lasting solution than attempts to partition an indivisible land.

Historical examples exist of societies in which entrenched systems of exclusion gave way to shared democratic institutions. The transition after apartheid in South Africa showed a separation-based political order can be reformed through negotiations and constitutional guarantees, and as illustrated by the Good Friday Agreement in Northern Ireland, competing national identities can exist in a single political framework.

This doesn’t mean ignoring Jewish history or security. For many Jews Israel represents the ultimate safeguard against centuries of persecution culminating in the Holocaust. That trauma cannot simply be dismissed. Any democratic arrangement would need to be anchored in the strongest possible constitutional safeguards for Jewish cultural and religious freedom.

The transition after apartheid in South Africa showed a separation-based political order can be reformed through negotiations and constitutional guarantees, and as illustrated by the Good Friday Agreement in Northern Ireland, competing national identities can exist in a single political framework.

But acknowledging Jewish vulnerability does not erase another historical reality — the displacement of Palestinians during the 1948 Arab–Israeli War. The dispossession of another semitic people living on the land for generations cannot expiate the injustices done to European Jews.

A democratic settlement would need to address both histories simultaneously. It could include a carefully managed right of return for Palestinians, alongside compensation and reconciliation mechanisms. At the same time, a moratorium on immigration designed to alter demographic balances could help stabilise the transition.

Security concerns are among the greatest obstacles. Israelis understandably fear abandoning military dominance would expose them to existential danger. Any transition would therefore require robust international guarantees, including demilitarisation arrangements and a peacekeeping presence backed by major powers.

While the weak enforcement capabilities of international institutions are a major concern, the failures of the global system are an element of the larger challenge. Strengthening international mechanisms for peace enforcement and conflict resolution is long overdue, not only in this conflict but in a world increasingly shaped by unresolved wars.

The alternative to a democratic horizon is not stability. It is the continuation of a political order that produces periodic eruptions of violence and instability, as the region has repeatedly witnessed since the Six-Day War.

A democratic state shared by Israelis and Palestinians would be extraordinarily difficult to achieve, requiring negotiation, constitutional design, international support and, above all, the consent of both peoples. It could not be imposed but would have to emerge from a painstaking political process acknowledging the fears and aspirations on both sides.

Continuing to invoke a two state solution as diplomatic orthodoxy merely delays the search for a viable alternative. If two states are no longer possible, the choice may ultimately be between democracy for all who live in the land or endless conflict over it.

• Cachalia, a business person and management consultant, is a former DA MP and public enterprises spokesperson, and chaired De Beers Namibia.