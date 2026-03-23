GHALEB CACHALIA | How Eid’s public face has changed

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After the weekend’s celebration of Eid, the festival that follows the holy month of fasting for Muslims worldwide, this Muslim-born member of the Indian diaspora took time out from the feasting with family to reflect on a festival that brings families together.

A general observation focuses on the quiet dissonance that accompanies Eid in many places today. The essentials are all there — the prayer, the new clothes, the abundance of food, the gathering of family, the visit to the cemetery and more. And yet for some, the day can feel curiously subdued (the private celebrations of some less observant Muslims apart) — more observed than celebrated. Has something of Eid’s spirit been narrowed over time?

Historically, Eid was never conceived as a restrained or purely domestic occasion. In the time of the Prophet Muhammad, it combined devotion with visible, public joy. Early accounts describe singing, rhythmic performance and communal gathering that included women and children in shared space. Charity anchored the day, but so too did festivity. Eid marked not only the completion of a spiritual discipline but also the affirmation of life and community in a recognisably celebratory form.

As Islam spread, this spirit diversified rather than diminished. In Ottoman lands, Bayram became a civic festival, rich with public ritual and intergenerational exchange. In South Asia, the eve of Eid (Chand Raat) was animated by night markets, colour and anticipation. Across West Africa Eid could be exuberant, incorporating drumming, processions and local cultural forms. In Indonesia it became inseparable from mass homecoming and rituals of forgiveness that were as emotional as they were social. The forms differed, but the underlying ethos endured: Eid as a public expression of joy embedded within faith.

In contrast, certain contemporary expressions, particularly in more conservative or recently Islamised contexts, appear more contained. Celebration is often relocated from public space to private interiors. Music is absent or discouraged. Gender separation is more strictly observed. What was once culturally varied can feel standardised, even flattened.

Part of this shift lies in the influence of reformist currents, often associated with Wahhabi thought, which sought to purify religious practice by removing what were seen as later accretions — local customs, music and festive elaborations not explicitly grounded in early texts. Within this framework Eid is to be observed correctly, but not embellished culturally. Joy is permitted, but carefully bounded.

Parallel influences can be seen in movements shaped by ideological consolidation and conflict, where religious observance becomes intertwined with social control. In such contexts, public festivity, especially where it involves music or unregulated gathering, may be viewed with suspicion, and Eid assumes a more disciplined, restrained form.

It would, however, be misleading to locate this narrowing solely within Sunni reformist traditions. In parts of the Shia world, particularly where clerical authority is strongly institutionalised, there has also been a tendency to emphasise solemnity and doctrinal correctness. While Shia ritual life contains its own powerful forms of collective expression, there can be a gravitational pull toward gravity over festivity, especially in more conservative or state-influenced settings.

Beyond ideology, modern life has played its part. Urbanisation has drawn celebration indoors, away from shared public rhythms. Security concerns in many cities discourage large gatherings. Consumer culture has, in some cases, replaced communal expression with private consumption: more food, more gifts, but less collective experience.

Has something been lost? In some places, yes. The permeability between sacred observance and cultural joy, the sense of Eid as a shared public moment, has been muted. What remains is often sincere and meaningful, but narrower in texture.

And yet Eid is far from static. In many communities, particularly in the diaspora, there are signs of rebalancing. Public festivals are re-emerging. Younger generations are reclaiming cultural expression, reintroducing music, food traditions and shared spaces into the celebration. There is a growing recognition that joy is not incidental to faith but integral to it.

Eid has always existed at the intersection of belief and culture, shaped by both. What we are witnessing today is not its diminishment but a contest over its meaning. Whether it is experienced as restrained or expansive depends, ultimately, on which interpretation prevails and on whether communities choose to see celebration not as a deviation from faith, but as one of its most human expressions.

In many places this narrowing has been accompanied by the adoption of a certain perceived “Arabisation” of practice — often less a reflection of the region’s own diverse traditions than of a particular, Wahhabi-influenced aesthetic — austere dress, stripped-down ritual, and a suspicion of joy as excess. What is lost in this translation is not only local culture, but the capaciousness that once allowed Eid to be both sacred and celebratory.

The hope, perhaps, lies in a quiet reassertion of balance, in communities remembering that reverence need not exclude revelry, and that the most enduring traditions are those that leave room for both devotion and delight.

• Cachalia, a businessman and management consultant, is a former DA MP and shadow public enterprises minister, and chaired De Beers Namibia.