LETTER | DA will be punished at the polls

Martin van Staden’s letter refers (“Free Market Foundation responds to Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis”, March 19).
John Steenhuisen as leader and the DA joining the GNU have been disastrous for the party, which will pay a heavy price for its dumbing down, collusion, ministerial hypocrisy and double standards, overly centralised (some would say Stalinist) control and its abysmal failure to hold the ANC in check.
That price will be paid at the local elections later this year. Except perhaps in Johannesburg, where the Helen Zille brand may win through, the DA will shed support everywhere and find to its shame that principles and integrity are important. Even in politics.
Mark Lowe
Via Business Day online
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