LETTER | Payout rates for gamblers are shockingly low

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The writer backs the arguement that the government, media and advertising industry are complicit in the destruction wrought by the gambling sector. Picture: 123RF

I would support the argument Doug Blackmur made in his letter, that the government, media and advertising industry are complicit in the destruction wrought by the gambling sector (“Gambling industry is a silent conspiracy”, March 20).

On my recent travels I found myself sitting next to two software writers who work in the industry. I asked each how much of the money that comes in they allocate to pay out winners.

One said 5% and the other 4%. Need I say more?

Bernard Benson

Parklands

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