Opinion

LETTER | Payout rates for gamblers are shockingly low

Government and media complicity questioned amid growing losses

The gambling industry is now split between traditional operators and rapidly growing online betting platforms. Picture: 123RF
The writer backs the arguement that the government, media and advertising industry are complicit in the destruction wrought by the gambling sector. Picture: 123RF

I would support the argument Doug Blackmur made in his letter, that the government, media and advertising industry are complicit in the destruction wrought by the gambling sector (“Gambling industry is a silent conspiracy”, March 20).

On my recent travels I found myself sitting next to two software writers who work in the industry. I asked each how much of the money that comes in they allocate to pay out winners.

One said 5% and the other 4%. Need I say more?

Bernard Benson

Parklands

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