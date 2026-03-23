LETTER | Strategic reserve misstep highlights need for forward planning

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Ayabonga Cawe’s column refers (“South Africa must build new ‘grain pits’ to weather global shocks”, March 20) refers.

It is a pity former energy minister the late Tina Joemat-Pettersson never went to Sunday school. Or, if she did, never paid much attention.

The story of Joseph storing grain to survive the seven lean years that inevitably come might have pre-empted her cavalier sale of our strategic fuel reserves ― for a pittance ― in 2015.

Culture and the stories that transmit it is, after all, destiny. Societies built on the basic wisdom of the Torah have, throughout history, been the most successful, prolific, creative, free, abundant and happy on earth.

Much of this has to do with its simple injunctions to plan ahead, delay gratification and consumption, conserve and share resources and save. In other words, everything we’re so bad at doing in South Africa.

Stuart Meyer

Via Business Day online

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