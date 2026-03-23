LETTER | Two-parent homes boost educational success

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The author writes the challenge is to develop economies with labour and earning models that once again allow middle-class families to survive on one income. Picture: 123RF/WAVEBREAK MEDIA

I miss Mike Schüssler. He was so patient, and explained things so well. (“South Africa keeps fighting inequality at the wrong end”, March 20).

Kim Polley’s article dovetailed with a lot of US studies linking double African American parent households with elevated educational and earning outcomes.

In addition, and more recently in the US, educational and earning outcomes for all races have been associated with not only double parent households, but with one parent (usually the mother) staying at home (not working formally).

So, the challenge is to develop economies with labour and earning models that once again (as in the US in the 1950s and 60s) allow middle-class families to survive on one income.

This also takes a huge burden off the fiscus. Scandinavian country experience shows that one parent at home substantially reduces state childhood development costs and also later social services spending on dysfunction, unemployment and crime.

Today in the US, even high earning families with both parents present (but working) are raising kids with lower educational and earning outcomes than two generations ago.

Not everyone in an economy should be working.

Stuart Meyer

Via Business Day online

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