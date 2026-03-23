MPHO BONES MODISE | How SA can contain foot-and-mouth disease while protecting small-scale farmers

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Crises of this scale often obscure the human impact behind the statistics, writes the author. Picture:

Over the past few months South Africa’s agricultural sector has been hit by one of the most serious biosecurity crises in recent history ― foot-and-mouth disease (FMD), a highly contagious disease affecting cloven-hoofed animals such as cattle, sheep and goats.

While it poses no direct threat to human health, the economic consequences are severe. The disease threatens food security, disrupts trade and places immense pressure on the livelihoods of farmers, especially small-scale farmers across the country.

According to the latest update from the department of agriculture to parliament, more than 900 outbreaks have been recorded across all nine provinces, affecting thousands of animals. As containment efforts continue the situation on the ground remains fluid.

Crises of this scale often obscure the human impact behind the statistics. This reality was highlighted during a recent workshop of the select committee on agriculture with counterparts from the nine provincial legislatures, where legislators shared first-hand observations of the challenges being experienced on the ground.

Livestock production is a cornerstone of many rural economies. Millions of South Africans depend directly or indirectly on cattle, sheep and goat farming for their livelihoods. For small-scale farmers, livestock often represent their primary economic asset.

When diseases such as FMD spread, quarantine restrictions prevent farmers from trading their animals. While commercial farmers may be better positioned to absorb these shocks as part of business risk, small-scale and communal farmers often face devastating consequences when they are unable to sell livestock.

Livestock production is a cornerstone of many rural economies. Millions of South Africans depend directly or indirectly on cattle, sheep and goat farming for their livelihoods. For small-scale farmers, livestock often represent their primary economic asset.

The outbreak has serious implications for the broader agricultural value chain. FMD outbreaks restrict access to international markets and result in significant revenue losses. The suspension of exports to major markets such as the EU and parts of Asia has reportedly cost the industry about R10bn while feed prices and production costs continue to rise.

Restoring South Africa’s FMD-free status is therefore essential to maintaining the competitiveness and long-term growth of the livestock sector.

On-the-ground challenges

Discussions during the parliamentary workshop highlighted several structural challenges that have complicated containment efforts. One major difficulty lies in managing the disease among communal farming systems. Unlike commercial farmers, who are often better organised and able to implement strict quarantine measures, communal farmers operate in environments where livestock movement is more difficult to regulate.

FMD is classified as a state-controlled disease, yet MPLs reported that the department’s veterinary services are facing serious capacity constraints. The veterinary section reportedly has a vacancy rate of about 45%. For several years parliamentary committees have raised concerns about this shortage of veterinary personnel and biosecurity capacity.

The outbreak has also exposed weaknesses in livestock traceability systems. In many areas there is limited control over animal movement, particularly through auctions and informal trading networks. Poor infrastructure, including damaged fencing, further complicates efforts to prevent disease transmission. Many small-scale farmers also lack access to adequate information on disease management. Reports from provinces indicated gaps in enforcement measures, including inconsistent use of roadblocks and livestock movement permits.

Managing livestock movement in such a complex system, involving commercial farmers, communal producers, traders and informal markets, requires co-ordinated enforcement, improved traceability and stronger collaboration between veterinary authorities and law enforcement agencies.

What to do?

If South Africa is to regain its FMD-free status and protect its livestock sector, several strategic interventions are urgently required, and small-scale farmers should feature prominently in them. First, veterinary capacity must be rebuilt. This will require the government to prioritise funding to recruit and deploy more veterinary professionals, including through community-service programmes and partnerships with universities.

Large-scale operations often get priority when it comes to vaccines and private vets, while small-scale farmers wait in endless queues for limited government doses. The government must prioritise small-scale farmers with ringfenced vaccine allocations, mobile veterinary units for rural areas and subsidised biosecurity kits, fencing and disinfectants that small-scale farmers can afford.

Second, the country must strengthen animal identification and traceability systems. Effective disease control requires the ability to track animals throughout the supply chain. Infected animals slip through borders from neighbouring countries, while overcrowded dip tanks and shared grazing lands turn communal farms into FMD hotbeds.

South Africa must accelerate the implementation of individual animal identification systems and digital livestock traceability platforms to monitor movement between farms, auctions and abattoirs. When enforcing traceability, any technological application for livestock movement must be free and simple for small-scale farmers.

Third, compensation mechanisms must be improved. Reports from the ground show that the department’s compensation payouts often fall short of market value, and delays can take months, pushing families into debt. These small-scale farmers are the backbone of rural economies but are treated like an afterthought.

Faster and more realistic compensation structures are needed to prevent farmers from falling into financial distress during disease outbreaks. We must do more to scrap the red tape and fast-track compensation to a maximum of 30 days. This must be indexed according to real market prices.

The government should also partner with co-operatives such as the emerging farmers’ organisations to train small-scale farmers in early detection. This will empower them, turning them from victims into frontline defenders.

Faster and more realistic compensation structures are needed to prevent farmers from falling into financial distress during disease outbreaks. We must do more to scrap the red tape and fast-track compensation to a maximum of 30 days. This must be indexed according to real market prices.

Fourth, biosecurity infrastructure must be strengthened. Investments are needed in veterinary inspection points, livestock control fencing, mobile veterinary units and improved disease management systems at auctions and feedlots.

Fifth, South Africa must expand its domestic vaccine production capacity. Reliance on imported vaccines limits the country’s ability to respond rapidly to outbreaks. The government should prioritise strengthening local production capacity, including expanding the role of the Agricultural Research Council in developing and producing FMD vaccines.

Finally, stronger regional co-operation is essential. FMD does not respect national borders and outbreaks in neighbouring countries increase the risk of cross-border transmission. South Africa must strengthen co-operation within the Southern African Development Community (Sadc) to improve surveillance, vaccination co-ordination and disease management.

The country has successfully managed animal disease crises in the past. With decisive leadership, targeted investment and stronger co-operation across the government, industry and regional partners, it can do so again.

In doing this, we must ensure the security, dignity and intergenerational livelihoods of our small-scale farmers since for many, livestock represent far more than an economic asset. Protecting them must remain central to our response to this crisis.

• Modise chairs the select committee on agriculture, land reform & mineral resources in the National Council of Provinces.