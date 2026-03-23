NEWS FROM THE FUTURE: Superintelligent AI coming soon

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Will computers or robots soon be able to out-think us?

Dateline: October 7 2048

That’s a question fraught with questions of its own. Smarter than which humans? In what way? And so on.

On average, people think they are smarter than average; which is a statistical impossibility. What that really means is that most of us think we’re smarter than we really are.

Now I’m not talking about geniuses with super-high IQs or those millionaires who have upgraded their brains with neuroprosthetics. They’re clearly in a different category, almost another species. Never mind them.

But most ordinary humans are pretty smart; the brain is a wonderful, complicated machine that has evolved to process amazing amounts of information and manage complex physical and mental processes. Reasoning, inference and deduction, pattern recognition and learning ― these are all complex processes we learn to master as children.

Now machines have been learning too and lately teaching themselves, and each other how to master complex tasks. We have become used to smart systems that understand what we’re saying, in context and help us to have more productive and enjoyable lives. Lives filled with meaning and purpose; that’s what life is all about.

The next step is machines, be they computers or robots, that actually start to reason beyond their human-directed frameworks, out-think us and look for meaning and purpose in their own existences. Self-directed superintelligence, how will we respond to that?

We have rules and limitations, laws that are applicable to humans in society. With superintelligent AI just around the corner can we hope to apply values, norms and social standards to machines as well? If we haven’t already programmed them in, isn’t it too late? / First published in Mindbullets October 3 2018.

Can you trust yourself?

Your innermost thoughts and feelings might not be your own

Dateline: September 2 2032

We’ve all been taught to trust our instincts. That little voice that tells us infallibly what’s right and what’s wrong. Sometimes we subconsciously or wilfully disregard that voice, thinking that this time it’s different. Sometimes our goals, our egos, our sense of logic override our feelings and intuition.

But since neuralink adapters have connected our thoughts directly to the cloud we’ve been able to explore new ways of thinking with augmented intelligence. Boosting our natural brain power with silicon memory and processing speed has given us the ability to transcend “natural” thought.

Augmented thinking is exhilarating; being able to run simultaneous scenarios and extrapolate beyond our present reference frameworks has made every decision more rewarding and all our actions more effective. It’s like having a superpower.

But augmented thought is also highly addictive. Disconnect from the cloud and you’re lost. Without perfect knowledge what can you do? What should you do? You need the ability to access all your memories without racking your brains. Natural smarts don’t cut it anymore.

The relief when you reconnect is palpable. Now you’re alive again, now you can think properly and reason confidently. Now you can act decisively, secure in the knowledge that you’re right.

But there’s always that little niggle somewhere in the back of your mind. Are these truly your own thoughts and feelings or have you been subtly influenced by the collective consciousness, hacked from the inside by the global consensus?

Are you the ultimate victim of confirmation bias or have you been corrupted by conventional wisdom? Can you ever trust yourself again? /First published in Mindbullets August 29 2018.