OBITUARY | Nicholas Haysom, activist lawyer known as ‘Fink’, helped shape SA democracy

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Nicholas Haysom died on March 18 2026.

He was known as “Fink” — even affectionately in the US, despite the term’s pejorative meaning there.

He was a first-team rugby player at school, university, and club level — and a skilled touch rugby player in his later years.

He completed the Dusi canoe marathon twice. He climbed up and down Mount Kilimanjaro in two days, remarkably, in his working clothes during a break in the Sudan peace negotiations.

In this respect, he was a typical South African white male of the 1970s, but in another, he was anything but typical. He was a student activist (UCT SRC and Nusas president), a political activist and a human rights lawyer. He was detained, held in solitary confinement, banned and house arrested — all without trial by the apartheid state.

As colleagues and friends of Fink for almost half a century, we wish to honour him by focusing on his immense contribution to labour and human rights in 1981-94.

But before doing so, it is important to briefly recount his immense contribution to the transition to democracy and the building of the democratic constitutional order as well as his subsequent contribution to international peace-making in Africa, under the aegis of president Nelson Mandela, and thereafter in Iraq, Afghanistan, Somalia and South Sudan under the UN as a special envoy and diplomat.

Nicholas "Fink" Haysom, then the head of the UN's mission in Afghanistan, greets audience members at a TV debate held in 2014. (UN Photo/Fardin Waezi )

This period warrants a brief chronology, as follows:

He participated as a negotiator in Codesa, the multiparty negotiating forum that produced the 1993 interim constitution.

He was the chief legal adviser in Mandela’s office (1994-98) and in that capacity was closely involved in the negotiation and drafting of the 1996 final constitution.

He accompanied Mandela in peacemaking in Burundi (1999-2002) and Sudan (2002-05). He was subsequently appointed by the UN to different roles in Iraq (2005), Afghanistan (2012), Somalia (2018) and finally South Sudan (2019). The tribute by the UN secretary-general and many others testifies to his enormous contribution.

Fink joined the Centre for Applied Legal Studies (CALS) in 1981 as a research officer and left in 1994 as an associate professor to become Mandela’s legal adviser.

CALS is a legal research unit, the founding director of which was Prof John Dugard, housed in the Wits University law school. Its purpose is to promote human rights through research, advocacy and strategic litigation.

While there, he became one of the founding partners of the human rights and labour law firm Cheadle, Thompson and Haysom — with the specific purpose of being a conduit for the strategic litigation developed at CALS. This combination of academic research and practice provided a focused approach to law, which Fink effectively adopted throughout his legal career.

He had a deep understanding of the link between organisation and rights and the role that litigation plays in both democratic and authoritarian regimes. Under apartheid, litigation was used to secure rights, empower organisations, and defend those organisations against attacks by the apartheid state.

In a democratic South Africa, his constitutional vision envisaged civil society and the media playing an important role in defending constitutional rights against state erosion and subversion through participation, protest and litigation.

His strategic approach to law is illustrated by his work with the Mogopa community, who faced the imminent threat of forced removal from their farms near Ventersdorp under the government’s “black spots” forced removals programme.

The court challenge against the removal was dismissed by the Transvaal provincial division, but subsequently overturned by the appellate division. Pending the appeal, Fink accompanied a community delegation to persuade the minister to stay the removal. It was rejected. Their homes were flattened, and they were dumped in Bophuthatswana. After winning the appeal, the community reoccupied their farms in 1987.

Another example is his innovative use of an urgent search remedy under patent law to search two East London police stations for torture equipment used on detainees. Though Sydney Kentridge was initially sceptical, he was eventually persuaded to argue the matter and secure the remedy against the police.

Persuading executive-minded judges to apply these principles against the apartheid state during the height of the emergency represented a significant feat of creative litigation.

As the many tributes have recorded, his colleagues, friends and clients remember him for his courage, his principles and his humour. He was gregarious and loved life. We will now miss the long and bibulous lunches during which the three of us would catch up from time to time.

• Halton Cheadle is a founding partner of Cheadle Thompson & Haysom and Paul Benjamin is a director of Cheadle Thompson & Haysom Inc.