RUFARO MAFINYANI | What comes after the dollar?

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Stablecoins such as Tether have seen market capitalisation increases of 20 times or more since 2020. Picture: 123RF/skorzewiak

At the World Economic Forum in Davos last month BlackRock CEO Larry Fink made an unusually candid declaration. “The movement towards tokenisation and decimalisation is necessary,” he told the assembled global elite, arguing that markets should run on “one common blockchain”.

Meanwhile, in Washington President Donald Trump signed the GENIUS Act into law in July 2025, establishing America’s first comprehensive framework for stablecoins. These are not isolated events. They are strategic moves in a high-stakes contest to determine who will control the plumbing of global finance for the next century.

The asset managers - building the new rails

The world’s largest asset managers have a problem: deglobalisation threatens the infrastructure that makes their business model possible. Borders slow money down. Different countries mean different rules, currencies and settlement systems — what financiers call friction. And friction eats into returns.

Their solution? Tokenisation — converting assets such as stocks, bonds and real estate into digital tokens on a blockchain that trade instantly, globally, around the clock. BlackRock’s BUIDL fund, a tokenised money market product, has accumulated more than $2.8bn in assets. According to Ripple and Boston Consulting Group, blockchain tokenisation could reach $19-trillion by 2033. This is not speculation. It is infrastructure being built in real time.

The implications are profound. Tokenisation does not merely make trading faster; it restructures who controls financial infrastructure. Asset managers already control the assets. Tokenisation allows them to control the rails as well and whoever builds those rails will see every transaction in real time.

The banks, fighting for survival

Traditional banks watch this revolution with existential dread. As one central banker admitted at Davos, the first threat they face is “the privatisation of money”. If private payment rails take over, if tokenised assets route around the banking system, if asset managers build infrastructure that excludes them — banks become increasingly irrelevant. This is not paranoia, it is mathematics.

The banks’ answer is the Central Bank Digital Currency. According to the Atlantic Council, 137 countries representing 98% of global GDP are now exploring CBDCs, up from just 35 in May 2020. Brazil plans to launch its Drex CBDC in 2026. Russia will enable digital rouble transactions from September 2026. The European Central Bank continues preparing its digital euro. This is a co-ordinated defensive manoeuvre to maintain relevance in a world where physical cash is disappearing.

But the threat cuts deeper. Corporate stablecoins paying interest could drain deposits faster than any regulatory change in history. Why keep money in a savings account paying 0.2% when a corporate digital currency offers 5%? The American Bankers Association warns that up to $6.6-trillion in deposits could be at risk. Banks cannot compete on returns. Their only defence is regulatory capture — ensuring legislation prohibits stablecoins from paying interest.

The crypto lobby

The crypto industry has a simple thesis: in a fair, competitive environment, they win. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong stated it plainly: “Americans should be able to earn more money on their money. Banks should have to compete on a level playing field.” The crypto lobby knows that if regulation permits stablecoins to offer rewards, traditional banking deposits will flow toward higher yields with the inevitability of water flowing downhill.

The passage of the GENIUS Act in 2025 marked a turning point. This legislation establishes the first federal regulatory framework for payment stablecoins — a $250bn industry with transaction volumes exceeding Visa and Mastercard combined in 2024. The act requires 100% reserve backing and anti-money laundering compliance, legitimising stablecoins as a regulated financial instrument. Following its enactment, global crypto assets briefly surpassed $4-trillion.

The battle is far from over. The GENIUS Act explicitly prohibits stablecoin issuers from paying interest — a major victory for traditional banks. But crypto companies are already finding workarounds through affiliate structures and reward programmes. The American Bankers Association is lobbying Congress to close these loopholes before they blow a hole in the deposit base that funds small business lending across America.

Implications for domestic investors

For investors in emerging markets such as South Africa this battle carries immediate consequences. The dollar’s reserve status is not being challenged by rival currencies; it is being restructured through technology. Stablecoins backed by US Treasuries export dollar demand globally while bypassing traditional banking channels. The GENIUS Act’s reserve requirements create structural demand for US government debt — reinforcing dollar hegemony through different architecture.

South African investors should understand that portfolio allocation increasingly depends on technological infrastructure choices. Tokenised securities will offer 24/7 global trading, instant settlement and fractional ownership — potentially making JSE-listed assets accessible to global retail investors at unprecedented scale. The question is whether local exchanges will build compatible infrastructure or be bypassed entirely.

The policy imperative

For policymakers the stakes could not be higher. The South African Reserve Bank has explored CBDC concepts, but global development suggests delay carries risks. The EU’s Markets in Crypto-Assets framework, Hong Kong’s Stablecoin Ordinance and America’s GENIUS Act are creating regulatory architecture that will shape cross-border capital flows for decades. Countries without coherent digital asset frameworks risk becoming peripheral to the emerging financial system.

The fundamental insight: what looks like a battle between asset managers, banks and crypto companies is actually a contest to determine which institutions will control 21st century financial plumbing. The dollar’s future is being decided not in currency markets but in regulatory frameworks and infrastructure investments being made right now. South Africa can participate in shaping this architecture or accept whatever emerges.

Watching from the sidelines is not a strategy — it is an abdication.

• Mafinyani is a risk advisory & financial modelling partner at DiSeFu, a specialised financial technology and risk advisory firm operating in the Sub-Saharan region.