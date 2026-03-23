SIBONGILE VILAKAZI | CEO exits are clearest test of board competence

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Risk management does not begin at the point of crisis — it begins long before it, writes the author. Picture:

Nothing reveals the effectiveness of a board more quickly than how it manages a CEO exit. When a CEO departs abruptly and without a clear successor it is not merely a leadership gap it is a visible failure of governance.

The relationship between the board and the CEO sits at the centre of organisational stability. The board sets direction and exercises oversight; the CEO executes strategy and ensures the flow of accurate, timely information for decision-making.

When this relationship is aligned organisations function with clarity and discipline. When it fractures the risks are immediate and material.

For this reason a sudden CEO departure, particularly in a listed entity, should never be viewed at face value. It is often the final symptom of a breakdown that has been left unmanaged. A board that is surprised by a CEO departure is, in most cases, a board that has not been doing its job.

The recent announcement by African Bank that its CEO, Kennedy Bungane, had resigned with immediate effect raised precisely these concerns. While the board expressed appreciation for his role in driving the turnaround strategy, the abrupt nature of the exit — without a successor in place — signalled deeper issues. It was subsequently confirmed that the departure followed reporting irregularities to the Prudential Authority and potential conflicts of interest.

In such circumstances decisive action is necessary. However, the need for immediacy does not absolve the board of its primary responsibility: to ensure continuity of leadership. Risk management does not begin at the point of crisis — it begins long before it.

Contrast this with Standard Bank’s approach. In August last year the bank announced that its CEO, Sim Tshabalala, would retire at the end of 2027 after more than a decade at the helm. By this month the board had already positioned succession as its top priority, with Tshabalala indicating that his successor would likely come from within the organisation.

This is what disciplined governance looks like. Succession planning is treated not as an event but as an ongoing strategic process. Potential successors are identified early, developed deliberately and assessed continuously. The result is not only continuity but also confidence — from investors, employees and the market at large.

A similar governance question arises in the case of York Timber Holdings. On March 20 the company announced that its CEO, Gabriel Stoltz, would step down at the end of the month after nearly four years in the role. No successor has been named and Stoltz will be available as and when to assist with the transitioning of the successor once identified. For a company with more than a century of operating history and long-standing JSE listing, this is a concerning signal.

This is what disciplined governance looks like. Succession planning is treated not as an event but as an ongoing strategic process. Potential successors are identified early, developed deliberately and assessed continuously.

When succession planning only begins once a transition is imminent — or worse, after the CEO has already exited — the process becomes compressed and reactive. Internal candidates are often underprepared, external searches are rushed and strategic continuity is compromised. This is not simply inefficient; it is a governance failure with tangible financial and reputational consequences.

At its core, CEO succession planning is one of the board’s most critical fiduciary responsibilities. It is a direct test of whether the board is exercising forward-looking oversight or merely reacting to events. Yet evidence suggests many boards still treat succession as a periodic discussion rather than a standing discipline. The 2025 Korn Ferry CEO & board survey found that most boards rarely discuss succession plans, with fewer than 40% stating that they engage on the issue quarterly or more frequently.

This episodic approach reflects a deeper problem: succession planning is often viewed as sensitive and therefore deferred. In reality it should be normalised. A well-governed board embeds succession into its regular agenda, integrates it with leadership development and ensures the CEO is an active participant in building the next generation of leadership.

There is an understandable discomfort in confronting leadership transition, particularly for sitting CEOs. But avoiding the issue does not preserve stability, it undermines it. On the contrary, transparent and deliberate succession planning can strengthen executive engagement, provide clarity to high-potential leaders and reinforce organisational resilience.

Ultimately, succession planning is not about replacing an individual; it is about protecting the institution. It safeguards strategy, preserves institutional knowledge and maintains stakeholder confidence at moments of potential disruption. Boards that fail in this regard send a clear signal — not only about their preparedness, but about their effectiveness.

There should be no ambiguity: a CEO exit without a credible succession pathway is not an isolated event. It is a governance alarm bell and a revealing measure of board competence.

• Vilakazi is an academic and organisational development practitioner whose work focuses on building ethical, human-centred systems in business and institutions.