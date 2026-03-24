LANCE DICKERSON | Eskom’s unjust energy transition

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

An uncomfortable irony has unfolded in the shadow of South Africa’s well-publicised energy crisis. The very citizens who endured and innovated during the country’s so-called decade of darkness, investing their hard-earned savings into rooftop solar and backup batteries to escape the devastation of prolonged loadshedding, are now — unwittingly for the most part — subsidising mega-corporates with eye-wateringly cheap electricity.

Think about that for a moment. While you and I are dealing with crushing price increases and almost unbelievably high electricity bills while we try to navigate the threat of new fees — some would call them penalties — on our solar installations, Eskom is doling out sweetheart deals to energy-guzzling smelters.

We have all read the news and we know what is at stake in the form of job losses. However, that doesn’t change the fact that this corporate bailout has been subsidised by consumers who have been forced to endure some of the most expensive electricity prices in the world, to ensure that South African smelters enjoy some of the cheapest. The tariff for smelters of 62c (about $0,038) per kilowatt-hour is one of the most competitive rates on the planet.

Let’s cast our gaze back for a few moments to understand why this is shortsighted and in terribly poor taste. Eskom’s mismanagement plunged this country into darkness, wreaking havoc on the economy and households. Because there was no-one there to bail out the average Joe, consumers and progressive businesses were forced to turn to solar power as a lifeline. By the end of 2025, installations had surged to about 7,500MW from about 1,300MW the previous year.

The bit Eskom doesn’t like publicising at its press conferences is that this “behind the meter” revolution didn’t just keep the lights on for businesses and households that could afford it, it slashed demand on Eskom’s grid during daylight hours. The result? A glut of excess capacity. This newfound excess capacity was not the result of some magical Eskom turnaround; it was because of people like you and me installing solar panels. The average day’s peak demand hovered between 33,000MW and 37,000MW before the solar boom. Solar installations then sucked 7,500 MW out of this. The result? No load-shedding for hundreds of consecutive days.

The bit Eskom doesn’t like publicising at its press conferences is that this “behind the meter” revolution didn’t just keep the lights on for businesses and households that could afford it, it slashed demand on Eskom’s grid during daylight hours. The result? A glut of excess capacity.

That’s a win, no matter who is to be thanked — except that the bitter twist is that this excess electricity is now being sold off at rock-bottom prices. This is how the public picks up the tab.

Facing closure due to skyrocketing power costs, two major smelters were on the brink recently. At the 11th hour, Eskom responded by slashing their tariffs down to a paltry 62c per kilowatt-hour. The government’s pitch is that the move saves thousands of jobs in an industry where only 17% of smelters remain operational.

Saving jobs is always a win in a country with eye-wateringly and unsustainably high unemployment. With plans for a five-year framework at this rate, electricity usage could climb as high as 15TWh, boosting production and exports.

The sector has rightly highlighted an electricity cost rise north of 900% since 2008 that shuttered most smelters, plus the value multiplier from beneficiation: raw chrome ore exports fetch about $100–$150/tonne, while ferrochrome reaches $1,000–$1,500/tonne.

With local smelters facing Chinese dominance (with about 60% global supply), a competitive tariff that is among the world’s cheapest could prevent permanent market loss, as re-entering is incredibly difficult. It is short term, but if broader reforms are developed, the move has logic for preserving industrial capacity.

Meanwhile, Eskom’s tariffs for households and small businesses continue to climb, with a 12.74% hike for direct customers that came into effect in April 2025. But that wasn’t enough. Eskom is also eyeing ways to claw back revenue from the very same solar adopters who bailed it out in the first place!

While registration fees for systems up to 50kVA are waived until the end of March, the utility has unbundled charges to include a new “generation capacity charge” that recovers backup costs. This ensures that solar users pay for grid access they seldom or never use. This in effect ends the “unintended subsidy” where non-solar customers footed the bill for solar ones, but it flips the script: now solar owners face surcharges for “grid upkeep and maintenance”, potentially deterring further adoption.

‘Solar tax’

This solar tax is stirring up a storm, with critics arguing it could stifle the renewable transition. What the government says and what it is doing appear to be two very different things. Consider the recent high court ruling against Eskom in its battle with miner Sibanye-Stillwater. The utility in effect stonewalled Sibanye-Stillwater’s self-generation solar project, imposing hurdles under the guise of safety and grid security. Thankfully, the court saw through the smoke and mirrors: Eskom’s real motive was to protect revenue from lost sales.

What happened to the modernisation of the much-maligned utility? This behaviour reeks of old-fashioned anticompetitive behaviour. And it’s not just reserved for the corporate giants but extends to smaller-scale solar, where Eskom’s arduous compliance demands erode progressive reforms such as wheeling frameworks and third-party access.

The dots connect to form an uncomfortable picture, and South Africa deserves better. The solar industry bought Eskom critical time for strategic review and grid restoration. Penalising those who invested when the system failed is unfair — as is any structure that disproportionately burdens those unable to afford solar.

Perhaps the fairest path is a temporary extension on implementing new taxes and penalties until a truly equitable tariff framework emerges, one that incentivises renewables without punishing adopters while ensuring sustainable cost recovery for all.

• Dickerson is co-founder and MD of lithium iron phosphate storage battery supplier Revov.