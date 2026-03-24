LETTER | DA missed chance for real opposition

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Martin van Staden’s letter (“Free Market Foundation responds to Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis”, March 19) refers.

The DA lost much of its credibility when it allowed the ANC to continue to govern and supported Cyril Ramaphosa as president, despite the ANC losing its absolute majority in the 2024 the election.

It meekly accepted 13 ministerial and deputy ministerial posts, despite its voting percentage entitling it to more than that and then failed to insist on the important economic cluster positions.

The ANC, on the other hand, can do what it wants while blaming the DA when things go wrong and taking all credit when things go right.

The argument that the DA prevented a coalition of the ANC, EFF and MK is shortsighted. These parties in a coalition would have caused such mayhem that South Africa would have collapsed.

Having shown the voting public how incapable the ANC/EFF/MK are, the DA could have stepped in with some real heft. Instead, it was there when the ANC passed some of the worst legislation in the history of the country — expropriation without compensation, employment equity, BEE, National Health Insurance and the Basic Education Laws Amendment Act.

Effective opposition? More like lousy national government.

Andrea Robertson

Via Business Day online

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