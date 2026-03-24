LETTER | Improvement in sentiment reflects cautious optimism

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Lisette Ijssel de Schepper’s column (“Resilience is not built in a crisis; it is revealed in one”, March 20) refers. The absolute level of the RMB/BER business confidence index is less than 50. That means the mood is negative.

Since it is at its highest level in a while, it is less negative than before, and since it is so close to 50, it is approaching and almost neutral. Both the absolute level and the direction of travel are important.

This article reminded me of much of the media coverage of our unemployment rate when it reduces by a trivial amount from a lot to a lot, or when our credit rating improves while remaining in junk territory.

Greg Becker

Via Business Day online

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