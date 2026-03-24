LETTER | Informality is not the problem — policy failure is

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Paul Kearney’s response to my article on recycling reflects a familiar but flawed assumption: that informality in South Africa’s recycling economy is synonymous with disorder and non-compliance (“Informal waste collection practices come with hidden costs”, March 19).

Informal waste pickers do operate outside formal regulatory frameworks. But to frame this as a failure of the workers themselves is to misunderstand the system.

Waste pickers recover the majority of recyclable materials in South Africa, often between 60% and 90%, despite having no access to infrastructure, basic services or formal market integration. The conditions they work in are not a choice but a consequence of exclusion.

The argument that enforcing compliance would render recycling uneconomical reveals a deeper issue: the current system depends on externalising costs onto the most vulnerable. That is not efficiency — it is market failure.

Concerns about littering and disorder must also be understood in context. Reclaimers extract value from poorly managed waste streams, often without access to designated sorting spaces. These inefficiencies are systemic, not individual.

Similarly, generalising criminality across the sector is analytically unsound and risks reinforcing stigma rather than addressing real challenges.

What is often described as “resistance” to formalisation is, in reality, a rational response to poorly designed interventions that threaten livelihoods without offering viable alternatives.

South Africa’s recycling challenge is not the existence of informal waste pickers. It is their exclusion from a system that already depends on them. The question is not whether they should be part of the system. It is how the system can be redesigned to work with them.

Masonwabe Fuma

Via email

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