LETTER | Time to connect Cape Town and Mthatha

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South Africa’s domestic air network continues to overlook a route of clear economic and social value: a direct connection between Cape Town and Mthatha.

Mthatha is no longer a peripheral town. It is a booming commercial hub in the Eastern Cape, with growing retail infrastructure, a rising middle class and a vibrant, cash-driven local economy. New malls and business activity reflect a region on the move.

At the same time there are deep, enduring social ties between Mthatha and Cape Town, with frequent movement of families, workers and entrepreneurs between the two regions.

Yet despite this demand travellers are forced into inefficient and time-consuming connecting routes. To fly into Mthatha one has to go via Johannesburg or fly to East London and then embark on a four-hour drive.

The case for a direct flight is not only social but economic. It would unlock tourism potential along the Wild Coast, one of South Africa’s most underdeveloped yet spectacular regions. International visitors already arriving in Cape Town could be seamlessly connected to Pondoland’s coastline, as well as cultural heritage and ecotourism offerings, stimulating much-needed regional development.

From a commercial perspective, I am surprised neither Airlink nor Safair is capitalising on this route with such strong fundamentals. Even a limited schedule of two to three flights a week is likely to demonstrate robust demand and quickly validate its viability.

Improving connectivity between regional centres is essential if South Africa is to realise inclusive growth. This is a practical, achievable step that warrants serious consideration from the government and aviation sector.

Jonny Cohen

Cape Town

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