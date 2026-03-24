MASECHABA MASEMOLA WAMDAKA | The far side of freedom

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Exile is widely recognised as a violation of individual rights because it arbitrarily deprives a person of their liberty, home and nationality, undermining fundamental protections established in international law.

Yet the political trajectories of Venâncio Mondlane in Mozambique, Moïse Katumbi in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and more recently Robert Kyagulanyi, better known as Bobi Wine in Uganda, illustrate a different dynamic. In today’s political climate self-imposed exile is increasingly used as a strategy of survival against state-sponsored repression.

For these liberal leaders operating from abroad is not withdrawal but tactical relocation aimed at preserving the viability of their movements. At the same time, this trend exposes the widening gap between the theoretical protections of international law and the reality of authoritarian state power.

Multilateralism is in a profound state of strain. Many analysts argue the post-World War 2 liberal international order is being overwhelmed by renewed great power rivalry, resurging nationalism and structural weaknesses within global institutions.

At a moment when multilateral co-operation is being tested, external influence from democratic states remains one of the few avenues of support for countries facing deepening political crises.

After the 2022 elections the German government assumed the presidency of the G7 with the ambition of building a fairer global order centred on green energy, social cohesion and economic stability. However, this agenda was quickly disrupted by what many described as a “triple crisis”: Russia’s war in Ukraine, democratic backsliding within some member states, and the lingering economic disruptions caused by Covid-19.

In response, the G7 shifted its focus towards strengthening inclusive societies, improving international co-operation and preparing more effectively for future crises.

Germany has long positioned itself as a refuge for those fleeing persecution, including journalists, artists and political dissidents. This commitment is partly rooted in the country’s historical responsibility to protect those whose freedoms are threatened. Yet this role has become increasingly complex as humanitarian commitments are now balanced against growing political pressure for stricter migration control.

This raises a crucial question: how can Germany, through its bilateral relationships, encourage states to respect international legal norms while maintaining stable diplomatic relations?

Liberal democracy itself is facing an existential challenge driven by the rise of what scholars call autocratic legalism. In this model authoritarian regimes do not simply ignore the law; they manipulate constitutional frameworks to criminalise dissent and systematically exclude political rivals.

By weaponising courts and legislation, governments remove the possibility of a “loyal opposition”. The result is a collapsed political marketplace in which marginalised actors have no viable path to reform from within the system. Civic space shrinks accordingly, often entering a state of stagnation or silence as activists fear retaliation.

In such contexts, exile becomes less a choice than a necessity. Political actors and human rights defenders frequently leave their countries to escape intimidation, surveillance or imprisonment.

The scale of displacement is striking. It is estimated the African diaspora exceeds 350-million people globally. A significant share of this movement is driven by political persecution, conflict and human rights violations, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa. The region alone recorded more than 45-million forcibly displaced people by early 2025.

From abroad, diaspora networks often become powerful centres of political mobilisation. Freed from the immediate threat of repression, activists are able to lobby international institutions, mobilise global media attention and pressure governments that would otherwise silence them at home.

Recent developments illustrate this dynamic. Mondlane was able to return to Mozambique after sustained international scrutiny, though concerns about his safety remain. Bobi Wine, who recently fled Uganda amid fears for his life, now seeks to mobilise global support for democratic reform in his country.

International law attempts to provide some protection in these circumstances. The International Covenant on Civil & Political Rights (ICCPR) is designed to safeguard individuals from state abuse, even when they are forced into exile.

As politicians, activists and journalists increasingly flee threats of violence or surveillance, the ICCPR functions as an important legal shield. Enforcement remains difficult, but the treaty still represents one of the primary international instruments for holding governments accountable.

However, all too often global attention fades quickly. International pressure tends to spike when crises dominate headlines, only to dissipate once the news cycle moves on, leaving unresolved political conflicts behind.

Germany’s foreign policy attempts to address this tension through what it calls a human rights-based approach to international co-operation. Rooted in Article 1 of Germany’s Basic Law, which places human dignity at the centre of the constitutional order, this approach treats human rights not merely as moral aspirations but as practical conditions for partnership.

Through development co-operation frameworks such as the 2011 BMZ strategy, Germany aligns its financial assistance with commitments to democratic governance and fundamental freedoms. Funding supports grassroots initiatives promoting media freedom, gender equality and minority rights, while co-operation can be reconsidered if serious violations occur.

In this way human rights move beyond abstract diplomatic language and become concrete political and economic expectations. The underlying principle is simple: long-term stability in partner states is inseparable from respect for fundamental freedoms.

Ultimately, civic activism remains the operational engine that transforms international law from static text into real protection.

Activists, journalists and opposition figures provide the informal enforcement mechanisms that global treaties often lack. They monitor state behaviour, document abuses and bring international attention to violations that would otherwise remain hidden.

When domestic legal systems are manipulated to silence dissent, civil society becomes the last line of accountability. Diaspora communities and political exiles ensure democratic struggles continue beyond national borders.

History shows the power of such external pressure. International solidarity, sanctions and diplomatic isolation played a critical role in challenging apartheid in South Africa.

Today’s exiled activists hope similar global attention can again amplify voices that authoritarian regimes seek to silence.