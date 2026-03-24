RISENGA MALULEKE | Putting inflation measurement in perspective

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Over the past 10 years digitalisation has been a key change in the retail sector. All retail chains charge consumers by scanning the product barcode at the till, writes the author. Picture:

How to adopt new methods, data sources and technologies to produce official statistics under severe financial constraints is the conundrum well captured by Stuart Theobold in his most recent column (“Shoprite inflation data challenges official statistics”, March 18).

Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) ensures that its statistics and operations comply with international standards. At an organisational level, the UN Fundamental Principles of Official Statistics and our national statistical legislation affirm the technical independence of Stats SA and my responsibility as statistician-general to comment when the credibility of official data is called into question.

Conformity to international standards is important for the credibility and comparability of official statistics. This is the reason Stats SA made changes to the definition of the informal sector in the Quarterly Labour Force Survey — and not because of concerns raised by a local bank.

There are several alternative inflation measures published in the country, each of which measures a particular slice of consumer spending. One focuses on basic grocery items typically purchased by the poor and aims to highlight the cost pressures experienced by these households. Another covers ingredients for a toasted sandwich.

Then there are the internal inflation measures published by supermarket chains, usually as part of their financial results and conveniently aligned with their claims that they are cheaper than their competitors.

While these measures do provide supplementary insight into the inflation experience of South Africans, the collection and compilation methods used in these indices are often opaque, which makes serious discussion of their results difficult.

By contrast, the official Consumer Price Index (CPI) compiled by Stats SA uses transparent methods fully aligned with international standards. We collect about 70,000 prices per month across 25 different areas. Our methodology ensures that we sample the varieties most commonly purchased by consumers. We include discounts available to all consumers.

While we are confident that the CPI accurately reflects changes in prices experienced by households, we are constantly seeking ways to improve by adapting to new realities. Over the past 10 years digitalisation has been a key change in the retail sector. All retail chains charge consumers by scanning the product barcode at the till.

This provides them with a comprehensive dataset (known as scanner data) which accounts for all products sold and all forms of discounts. Its quantity-weighted prices account for shifts between varieties. From this, inflation measures can be derived which account for substitution, something traditional fieldwork struggles to capture.

Many developed countries today use scanner data to calculate the grocery component of their CPI. Switching from traditional instore fieldwork required these statistical offices to make substantial changes.

These include a close and dependable relationship with retailers supplying the data, significant data storage facilities (often using cloud technologies), algorithms that organise data from multiple retailers into a standard classification and format, and new index calculation methods. These features demand not only substantial financial resources but also a new skill set.

The UK’s Office for National Statistics (ONS) is about to start using scanner data in its CPI. It took a dedicated team of 40 people almost five years to realise this project. No small commitment. In South Africa scanner data would never wholly replace fieldwork, as small independent retailers and the informal sector remain crucial parts of the retail scene.

Stats SA has taken tentative steps on the journey to using scanner data following a strategic path developed with the advice of the UK’s ONS. Currently, this work relies on a team of three statisticians who have multiple responsibilities for the ongoing maintenance of existing inflation measures. This is in a well-publicised context of shrinking budgets and partially frozen recruitment.

Even so, progress is being made. Late last year Stats SA signed its first data-sharing agreement with a national retailer. Others have expressed interest. These relationships have been supported by GS1 South Africa, part of the global organisation responsible for barcode standards, and the Consumer Goods Council of South Africa.

Last year Stats SA updated the product basket and weights of the CPI using data from the 2022/23 Income & Expenditure Survey. The previous survey took place eight years previously, a casualty of financial austerity. More frequent expenditure data for updating the weights would be a major improvement. This might be possible following a re-engineering of Stats SA’s household surveys into a Continuous Population Survey.

Modernising the pricing of grocery elements of the CPI sits among competing priorities. For example, Stats SA could expand our suite of monthly surveys (including price indices) of service industries, increase the frequency of expenditure data to update the weights of the CPI, or modernise the classification and compilation of the GDP calculations.

For now, Stats SA must make do with ingenuity, diplomacy and existing budgets — modernisation of official statistics is not just an aspiration, but a slowly realised reality. When interpreted in context, the apparent discrepancies highlighted in recent commentary do not point to a failure of official statistics but rather to the diversity of perspectives that different data sources can provide.

• Maluleke is South Africa’s statistician-general and head of Statistics South Africa.