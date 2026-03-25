BENJI SHULMAN | US Civil War lessons for SA diplomacy

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Houthi attacks on shipping in the Red Sea in 2023 led to the diversion of global shipping past the Cape of Good Hope. File photo.

In 1863, in the midst of the American Civil War, a Confederate States navy vessel, the CSS Alabama, rounded the Cape of Good Hope in search of a place to berth. The Alabama had been deployed by the Confederacy to harass Northern Union commercial shipping around the world, and had continued its mission in the South Atlantic. By the time it reached Cape Town it had sunk about 50 merchant vessels.

The ship’s arrival generated considerable interest among residents of the Cape, particularly when it captured the Union trader Sea Bride in full view of the city’s denizens. Historians argue this episode was the origin of the popular Cape Jazz folksong Daar Kom die Alibama.

This story illustrates that the use of Southern African ports by renegade naval forces is not a new strategic concern for the US. Today though, the focus is on Russian and Iranian vessels rather than Southern secessionists. While the flags have changed, the underlying concerns have not.

South Africa sits astride one of the world’s key maritime chokepoints, alongside routes such as the Suez Canal and the Strait of Hormuz. It is therefore critical for American trade and commerce that sea lanes in the South Atlantic remain secure and accessible. When combined with South Africa’s mineral wealth, developed infrastructure, significant economy, cross-cultural ties and regional influence, it becomes clear this is a country the US would prefer to count as a partner. However, if that is not possible there are other options available to American diplomacy.

At the time of the Alabama’s arrival Cape Town was under British administration. Britain’s official position in the Civil War was neutrality, or what we might today call nonalignment. Yet the Alabama and other Confederate raiders had been secretly built in British shipyards and was permitted to dock in South African harbours for repairs and resupply. Her crew were even lavishly entertained by the British admiralty in the city. Such behaviour provoked considerable anger in the US.

After the war this frustration evolved into an international legal proceeding known as the “Alabama Claims”, which resulted in Britain paying $15m in damages to the US, a considerable sum at the time. It turned out there were costs to claiming neutrality while assisting America’s adversaries.

The Alabama itself did not survive long after its visit to South Africa. It was sunk a few months later by a Union warship off the coast of France. A comparable fate has recently befallen Iranian naval vessels that participated in joint exercises with South Africa and other Brics countries in January. This occurred despite apparent instructions from President Cyril Ramaphosa that these vessels should be granted only observer status.

The president initiated an inquiry into why his orders were ignored, but no report has yet been produced. In the meantime, American naval and air forces have destroyed the vessels in strikes on Iran. As some commentators have noted, the president’s inquiry has lasted longer than the operational lifespan of the entire Iranian fleet.

Iran represents a particularly poor gamble with which to risk South Africa’s nonaligned posture vis-à-vis the US. The Islamist theocracy that governs Iran shares little with South Africa’s constitutional order. It does not uphold freedom of expression, speech, religion or culture, and enforces its authority through brutal repression.

Human rights inquiries have described widespread abuses by the regime, including sexual torture. Testimonies from survivors describe a systematic process of virgin girls being raped before their planned executions. Such concerns did not prevent the minister in the presidency for women, youth and persons with disabilities, Sindisiwe Chikunga, from attending the 47th commemoration of the Islamic Revolution of Iran weeks after the regime shut down the internet and murdered tens of thousands of protesters.

There are also limited economic justifications for maintaining close ties. In 2025 South Africa’s exports to Iran amounted to a mere $6.1m (R103.2m), placing Iran well outside the country’s top 30 trading partners. Countries such as Thailand, Oman and Israel all contribute more to South Africa’s trade. Nor does Iran supply most of South Africa’s oil, as it once did.

South African corporations such as MTN that have invested in Iran have been caught up in corruption scandals. This includes allegations the company was involved in influencing South African foreign policy to help secure access to lucrative licences. The allegations are set to come before the Constitutional Court this year. Notably, Ramaphosa was chair of MTN during the period of the alleged impropriety.

When engaging authoritarian regimes the ANC often invokes struggle history to justify its position. However, even this rationale is questionable in the case of Iran. Despite its anti-apartheid rhetoric and material support for the ANC and other liberation movements, Iran also maintained extensive trade relations with the apartheid regime, exchanging oil for arms worth hundreds of millions of dollars. At the same time it persecuted and executed communist groups aligned with the ANC.

The current South African government, still driven by ANC foreign policy prerogatives despite the existence of a coalition government, appears willing to trade its democratic and commercial interests for closer ties with Iran.

The new US ambassador, Leo Brent Bosell III, has been polite but specific with his South African hosts that the country’s ties with Tehran are a problem if we wish to repair our relationship with Washington. He stressed in a recent interview that the US administration is not demanding South Africa take sides, it is simply asking that the government implement its professed nonaligned stance.

However, international relations and co-operation department director-general Zane Dangor reportedly simply shrugged, saying: “We do not have any reason to cut ties with Iran.”