HEATH MUCHENA | The strategy behind the US’s new push for crypto clarity

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For much of the past decade the US watched the global crypto industry grow largely beyond its borders. Trading volumes, derivatives markets and financial innovation clustered offshore while US regulators wrestled with outdated rules and overlapping jurisdictions.

That dynamic may be starting to change. In a rare show of co-ordination the US Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) have launched a joint effort known as Project Crypto, aimed at harmonising oversight of digital asset markets and restoring US leadership in financial innovation.

The initiative comes as Congress debates comprehensive crypto market structure legislation and as President Donald Trump pushes to make the US what he has called the “crypto capital of the world”.

Regulators say the goal is not deregulation but clarity. For years crypto companies have struggled to determine whether their products fall under securities law, commodities law or both. That uncertainty raised compliance costs and discouraged investment, pushing many firms to operate abroad.

Project Crypto seeks to replace that fragmentation with a more co-ordinated framework that reflects how modern digital markets actually function. “We cannot allow jurisdictional confusion to undermine investor confidence or market integrity,” SEC chair Paul Atkins said at a joint appearance with CFTC chair Michael Selig. “Markets today do not divide neatly along regulatory lines.”

At the centre of the effort is a clearer classification of digital assets. Regulators have signalled support for distinguishing between digital commodities, digital collectibles and digital tools, categories that would generally fall outside securities law. Securities regulation would continue to apply to traditional capital raising and investment contracts but would no longer be the default for all crypto assets.

The distinction could have wide implications. Market participants say classification risk has been one of the biggest barriers to liquidity and product development in the US. Clearer definitions could make it easier for exchanges to list assets, for market makers to deploy capital and for institutional investors to participate.

At the same time, regulators emphasise that investor protection remains a priority. Anti-fraud and anti-manipulation rules would continue to apply, particularly in derivatives markets and leveraged trading.

Another focus is tokenisation, the process of representing traditional financial assets on blockchain networks. The SEC has clarified that tokenised securities remain securities under US law but has also made clear that tokenisation itself is permitted. That guidance is expected to accelerate institutional experiments with tokenised funds, government bonds and private credit instruments.

Meanwhile, the CFTC is looking to modernise oversight of crypto derivatives. Selig has said the agency is working to create a pathway for perpetual futures contracts to operate onshore. Perpetual futures are among the most widely traded crypto products globally, but US traders have largely accessed them through offshore venues due to regulatory uncertainty.

Bringing those markets back under US supervision could reshape global crypto trading flows, analysts said, while giving regulators better visibility into risk.

Project Crypto also addresses emerging areas such as decentralised finance and prediction markets. Regulators acknowledge that non-custodial software systems and digital wallets do not fit neatly into traditional regulatory models and said they are exploring safe harbours and innovation exemptions for developers, alongside clearer rules for leveraged and intermediated activity.

The push is unfolding against a complex political backdrop. While bipartisan support for crypto legislation has grown, disagreements remain over stablecoins, consumer protection and the role of banks. Regulators themselves acknowledge that administrative action alone is not enough.

Both agencies have urged Congress to pass market structure legislation to provide durability and prevent future policy reversals. Still, the tone from Washington marks a clear shift. After years of enforcement-driven uncertainty, regulators are signalling a willingness to work with industry to shape the next phase of digital finance.

Whether Project Crypto succeeds will depend on execution, legislative follow-through and market discipline. But for the first time in years the US is making a co-ordinated bid to bring crypto markets back within its regulatory perimeter, rather than watching them develop from afar.

• Muchena is founder of Proudly Associated and author of ‘Artificial Intelligence Applied’ and ‘Tokenized Trillions’.