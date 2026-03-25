LETTER | Lobola’s role in family formation and economic barriers

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Kim Polley’s column (“South Africa keeps fighting inequality at the wrong end”, March 20), refers.

One has to wonder what the true reasons are for there being so many single-parent (mainly mother/grandmother) households in South Africa.

Could it be that the cost of lobola is preventing men from taking lasting family responsibility, or at least giving them a reason to avoid marriage?

If our unemployment rate for the under-35-year-old population is over 60%, how can young men afford to pay it? I don’t see this issue being raised or debated in the public domain. Do traditional leaders not see this as a problem?

Ian Ferguson

Via Business Day online

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