LETTER | Lobola’s role in family formation and economic barriers

Kim Polley’s column (“South Africa keeps fighting inequality at the wrong end”, March 20), refers.
One has to wonder what the true reasons are for there being so many single-parent (mainly mother/grandmother) households in South Africa.
Could it be that the cost of lobola is preventing men from taking lasting family responsibility, or at least giving them a reason to avoid marriage?
If our unemployment rate for the under-35-year-old population is over 60%, how can young men afford to pay it? I don’t see this issue being raised or debated in the public domain. Do traditional leaders not see this as a problem?
Ian Ferguson
Via Business Day online
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: Send us an email with your comments to letters@businessday.co.za. Letters of more than 200 words may be edited for length. Anonymous correspondence will not be published. Writers should include a daytime telephone number.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.