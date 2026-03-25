Opinion

LETTER | Lobola’s role in family formation and economic barriers

Unemployment and tradition clash in shaping family dynamics

The family of Anele Mdoda and Prince Bonelela Ngubengcuka finalise the lobola negotiations.
Two families finalise lobola negotiations. Picture: SUPPLIED (Supplied)

Kim Polley’s column (“South Africa keeps fighting inequality at the wrong end”, March 20), refers.

One has to wonder what the true reasons are for there being so many single-parent (mainly mother/grandmother) households in South Africa.

Could it be that the cost of lobola is preventing men from taking lasting family responsibility, or at least giving them a reason to avoid marriage?

If our unemployment rate for the under-35-year-old population is over 60%, how can young men afford to pay it? I don’t see this issue being raised or debated in the public domain. Do traditional leaders not see this as a problem?

Ian Ferguson

Via Business Day online

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