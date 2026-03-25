LETTER | Trump’s threats against Cuba expose him as a bully

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US President Donald Trump’s gung-ho bragging about a seemingly imminent invasion of Cuba speaks volumes about his arrogance and disrespect for international law and national sovereignty.

He has surpassed his schoolboy bully persona and transformed into a psychotic, warmongering lunatic, drunk on power and an illusion of grandeur.

The salient question remains where the US Congress sits regarding Trump’s despotic rule as he jumps from one crisis to another with impunity.

A standing ovation is due to Joseph Kent, the former Green Beret and former director of the National Counterterrorism Centre, for digging deep and finding the moral courage to resign his position and pour cold water on Trump’s lies about Iran posing an imminent threat to the US.

Kent will go down in history as one of America’s real heroes, while the master of mayhem will be remembered only for his crimes and the destruction he caused around the world during his ugly term in office.

Colin Bosman

Newlands, Cape Town

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